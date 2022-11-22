ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YC5B2_0jJf3dKL00

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear plant, official media reported Tuesday, describing it as a response to a resolution by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.

The increased enrichment, reported by the official news agency IRNA, was seen as a significant addition to the country's nuclear program.

From Vienna, the U.N. nuclear watchdog — the International Atomic Energy Agency or IAEA — said the 60% enrichment at Fordo comes on top of similar production at the Natanz plant in central Iran.

The IAEA also said that Iran plans a “significant expansion” in its production of low-enriched uranium at Fordo and a second production building at Natanz. Fordo is some 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of the capital of Tehran.

Enrichment to 60% purity is one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Nonproliferation experts have warned in recent months that Iran now has enough 60%-enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.

IRNA did not give details on the amount of the enriched uranium being produced at Fordo.

Later Tuesday, a joint statement from Germany, France and Britain — the three Western European countries that remain in the Iran nuclear deal — condemned Iran’s latest action to further expand its nuclear program.

“Iran’s step is a challenge to the global non-proliferation system,” a statement from the three said. “This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification.”

“We will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation,” the statement added.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said his country was taking the steps in reaction to a resolution adopted last week by the IAEA.

The resolution, approved by the IAEA’s board of governors, called for Iran’s cooperation with a probe by the agency into man-made uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in the country.

The joint statement by Germany, France and Britain said that Iran's claims that its latest actions are a reaction to that resolution were “unacceptable."

Earlier this month, the IAEA said it believes that Iran has further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. As recently as last week, the agency criticized Tehran for continuing to bar the agency’s officials from accessing or monitoring Iranian nuclear sites.

A separate report said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is “seriously concerned” that Iran has still not engaged on the agency’s probe into man-made uranium particles at the three undeclared sites — the key sticking point in the talks for a renewed nuclear deal.

It has been nearly two years since IAEA officials have had full access to monitor Iran’s nuclear sites, and five months since the surveillance equipment was removed.

The IAEA’s assessment came as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program, have stalled.

The United States unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — in 2018, under then-President Donald Trump. It reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to start backing away from the deal’s terms.

The semi-underground enrichment facility in Natanz is home to thousands of centrifuge machines. Iran began 60% enrichment in Natanz in 2019.

Natanz was target of sabotage in 2021 , an explosion that hit new halls for installing centrifuge machines as Iran called that a “nuclear terrorism” and a shadow war between Tehran and Israel, the prime suspect in the sabotage, raged.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing...
Action News Jax

US soccer displays Iran flag minus Islamic Republic emblem

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The U.S. men's soccer team has begun displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran's theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men's team on Sunday displayed a banner with...
The Guardian

USA’s problem against Iran isn’t politics. It’s that we don’t know how to win

The flavor of this World Cup is very different: I’m tempted to call it “The beautiful distraction.” It’s Argentina focusing only on doing this for Lionel Messi and then forgetting how to play soccer without him. It’s Germany trying to make a statement before kickoff and then losing to Japan. It’s what’s happened to Iran in their opener, where they were dealing with so much politically that England smelled blood and destroyed them. It’s Qatar hosting the tournament despite not being good enough to play in it. (This game will not only punish a coward, it will also punish the untalented.) Make sure you’re good enough to be there next time.
Action News Jax

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said Sunday. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts...
AFP

Somalia questions foreign 'hostages' found near Al-Shabaab territory

Somali police launched an investigation Sunday after 20 foreigners were discovered near territory controlled by the Al-Shabaab militant group claiming to be fishermen who had been held hostage for years. In 2020, three Iranian fishermen believed to be the last hostages held by Somali pirates were freed after five years of captivity. nur/np/jj
Action News Jax

Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country

BEIJING — (AP) — Protests against China's pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. Shanghai police used pepper spray against about...
Action News Jax

Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada

MONTREAL — (AP) — Pedro Meraz says living in Colima, Mexico, was like living in a war zone, with shootings, burning cars and dismembered bodies being left outside of schools. When his wife Rocio Gonzalez, a 28-year-old lawyer who worked with abused women, began receiving death threats from...
Action News Jax

Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly...
Action News Jax

Protests of strict lockdown hit Shanghai, other China cities

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — A protest against China's strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon even after police cleared away hundreds of demonstrators in the early morning with force and pepper spray. Crowds stood and filmed as police started shoving at people who...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy