Global stocks gain after Wall St slide, China virus fears

By JOE McDONALD
 5 days ago
BEIJING — (AP) — Major global stock markets advanced Tuesday after Wall Street sank and Chinese anti-virus controls fueled concern about an economic slowdown.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai and Tokyo gained, while Wall Street futures were lower. Oil prices gained.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index declined Monday after a Federal Reserve official rattled investors last week by saying already-elevated interest rates might have to go higher than expected to stop surging inflation.

China's increasing restrictions on millions of people in multiple cities to fight virus outbreaks are adding to concern the world's second-largest economy might weaken further.

“Fears over China’s COVID situation are putting pressure on the global outlook for demand,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.8% to 7,434.43. The DAX in Frankfurt added 0.4% to 14,435.27 and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.3% at 6,652.73.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was off 0.1%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off less than 0.1%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite, dominated by tech stocks, dropped 1.1%.

The Dow edged down 0.1%. It was supported by a 6.3% gain for Walt Disney Co. after the entertainment company announced former CEO Bob Iger would return to the job.

Apple slid 2.2% and Visa fell 2.1%.

Tesla tumbled 6.8%. The electric automaker’s shares are down more than 50% this year on fears CEO Elon Musk will be distracted by his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Consumer and energy stocks also declined. Target fell 3% and Exxon Mobil dropped 1.4%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,088.94 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.6% to 28,115.74. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1.3% to 17,424.41.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.6% to 2,405.27 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,181.30.

India’s Sensex advanced 0.3% to 61,318.85. New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Singapore advanced.

Concerns about China rose after the major cities of Guangdong and Shijiazhuang ordered millions of residents to stay home and told factory operators to isolate their workforces. Other cities including the capital, Beijing, closed stores and tightened restrictions on movement.

Casino operator Wynn Resorts, which depends on Chinese gamblers visiting the southern territory of Macao for a big share of its revenue, fell 2.2% on Monday. Las Vegas Sands, which also operates casinos in Macao, slid 2.9%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.82% from 3.83% late Friday.

U.S. markets close Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and have a shortened trading day Friday.

On Wednesday, the Fed is due to release minutes from its latest meeting. That might give investors more insight into plans to fight inflation that is near a four-decade high.

Traders worry unusually large rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks this year might tip the global economy into recession. They expect the Fed to raise rates again at its December meeting but by one-half percentage point after four hikes of 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin.

The president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, dashed hopes the Fed might be easing off rate hike plans. He suggested the U.S. central bank's key lending rate might need to rise to 5% to 7% before inflation is under control. That would be almost double the current range of 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 46 cents to $80.50 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 56 cents to $88.01 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 141.31 yen from Monday's 142.17 yen. The euro gained to $1.0280 from $1.0240.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Protests of strict lockdown hit Shanghai, other China cities

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Protests against China's strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday afternoon, continuing a round of demonstrations that have spread across the country since a deadly apartment fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi led to questions over such rigid anti-virus measures.
Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly...
Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country

BEIJING — (AP) — Protests against China's pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. Shanghai police used pepper spray against about...
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian “zero-COVID” lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance...
Venezuela's gov, opponents resume talks; US eases sanction

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Venezuela’s government and its opposition on Saturday agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides.
Asian faiths try to save swastika symbol corrupted by Hitler

Sheetal Deo was shocked when she got a letter from her Queens apartment building’s co-op board calling her Diwali decoration “offensive” and demanding she take it down. “My decoration said ‘Happy Diwali’ and had a swastika on it,” said Deo, a physician, who was celebrating the Hindu festival of lights.
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

LOPBURI, Thailand — (AP) — A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys — the symbol of Lopburi province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bangkok.
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran on Tuesday in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch

VERONA, Italy — (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada

MONTREAL — (AP) — Pedro Meraz says living in Colima, Mexico, was like living in a war zone, with shootings, burning cars and dismembered bodies being left outside of schools. When his wife Rocio Gonzalez, a 28-year-old lawyer who worked with abused women, began receiving death threats from...
Macao awards casino licenses to MGM, Sands, Wynn, 3 others

BEIJING — (AP) — Macao has tentatively renewed the casino licenses of MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and three Chinese rivals after they promised to help diversify its economy by investing in non-gambling attractions, the government said Saturday. The announcement is positive news for owners who...
Amazon workers strike on Black Friday during worldwide protest

On the traditional beginning of the holiday shopping season, workers at some Amazon locations are walking off the job to protest for workers’ rights. The strike isn’t limited to Amazon distribution centers in Europe. Several locations in Germany and France saw workers stop their duties as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” movement, Reuters reported.
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

