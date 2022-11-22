ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

Longboat Observer

Why Sarasota development plans come with staff approval

When a development plan comes before the city of Sarasota Planning Board, nearly 100% of them come with recommendation for approval by the city’s planning staff. It was during the Nov. 18 meeting of the Planning Board when members asked why. On the agenda were two development projects: Bahia...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Fat Point Brewing to join UTC lineup in Sarasota by early 2023

One executive is stepping up his game plan to continue a brewery he said is important to the Southwest Florida region. Leo “L.J.” Govoni, CEO and co-founder of Seaboard Craft Beer Holdings, has selected University Town Center for the next Fat Point Brewing location. Although the brewery is...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened

After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Ministerial Association hosts annual Thanksgiving luncheon

The Sarasota Ministerial Association hosted its annual Thanksgiving luncheon at First Downtown Baptist Church to give those who are experiencing homelessness a proper sit-down holiday meal. This is the Sarasota Ministerial Association's 22nd annual Thanksgiving community luncheon. Local government representatives, community leaders and other faith leaders joined this benefit. "Many...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Evangel Baptist Church brings Bethlehem to Lakewood Ranch

East County's Linda Baker was busy making sure the costumes she had sewn for Evangel Baptist Church’s Drive-Thru Bethlehem were ready. Baker, who lives in the Il Villaggio neighborhood, and other volunteers spent hours at the church checking measurements to ensure the costumes would fit the people playing the characters. Then came the ironing.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

The price of Christmas trees have increased this holiday season

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Christmas season is fast approaching, Christmas trees are experiencing the same fate as many other goods with increasing prices. The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County opened its 68th annual Christmas Tree lot bright and early at 9 a.m., on Nov. 25. Within...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for the Tampa Bay region and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from people booking rooms. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things in the community.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

East County weather page photo: November 24

Gordon Silver photographed this family of Sandhill cranes snatching up grubs for lunch along State Road 70 near Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Animal rescue expansion to double capacity for dogs, cats

Project: Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue campus expansion. Location: East Manatee County, bordering Lakewood Ranch. For a rescue that used to operate out of a house trailer, garage and dirt floor barn, the campus expansion going on at Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue is a huge step up. With the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FWC: Red tide bloom detected in Manatee, Sarasota counties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide bloom was detected in Manatee and Sarasota counties, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission announced Tuesday. In the last week, the FWC says testing samples showed there were very low to medium concentrations of red tide in Manatee County, whereas results in Sarasota County showed very low to high concentrations.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
High School Football PRO

Venice, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

VENICE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

8 Awesome Things to Do at Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key is a narrow island in Sarasota County, Florida with a great beach town vibe. The beautiful weather, amazing beaches and great local restaurants offer so many fun things to do at Siesta Key, Florida throughout the year. Whether you’re visiting Siesta Key with family or friends, you’re sure to have a great time in this beautiful beach destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
SIESTA KEY, FL
LkldNow

Walking to Bonnet Springs Park? Prepare for Obstacles

With miles of trails and sidewalks amid luxurious landscaping, the newly opened Bonnet Springs Park west of downtown Lakeland is quickly becoming a magnet for people who enjoy walking, jogging, biking and skating outdoors. But many people who want to walk TO the park face an obstacle just before they get there: a 500-foot trudge next to a busy roadway, part of it a two-foot sidewalk under a train overpass but most of it a litter-strewn dirt path.
LAKELAND, FL

