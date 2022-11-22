Top of the Morning, Nov. 22, 2022

Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.

Thanks to manager Rob Cooper and Ye Olde Donut Shoppe, those of you who swing by The News-Gazette on Wednesday morning will get more than a print edition stuffed with Black Friday ads.

Cooper is providing complimentary donuts for the first 100 drive-by customers. An avid reader of The News-Gazette, the former Urbana High student and University of Illinois grad was happy to help with our annual holiday promotion.

Starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, The News-Gazette’s Bob Cicone and Ken Aiken will be stationed at a tent outside our newsroom at 2101 Fox Drive in Champaign. Since we don’t publish on Thanksgiving, we’re including in Wednesday’s print editions ($4) a dozen Black Friday inserts as well as several promotional pages featuring local advertisers.

Ye Olde Donut Shoppe (1401 S. Neil St.) will be closed Thursday and Friday, Cooper looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family. The shop will return to regular hours (6 a.m. to 1 p.m.) starting Saturday.