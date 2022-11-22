MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve enjoyed a beautiful stretch of holiday weather despite a few Thanksgiving showers. Showers return to the region this morning as a large system passes to our south. As the outskirts of the system brush past us, parts of southern Wisconsin will see light rain through the morning and early afternoon today. Though not everyone will see the rain, we’ll all be stuck under overcast skies. Temperatures will still be on the mild side, in the mid to low 40s.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO