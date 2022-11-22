Read full article on original website
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDianaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994DianaOakland, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Says Decision To Return To The Ring At Age 69 Was Not An Easy One
Ricky Steamboat’s decision to return to the ring at age 69 was not an easy one. But it’s one “The Dragon” decided to make. Ahead of his return in the six-man tag-team match that will see him team up with FTR, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an interview.
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – November 24, 2022
We kick things off with an exclusive match Before the IMPACT!. Momentum is up for grabs as Raj Singh and Shera face off against the unique pairing of Yuya Uemura and Delirious! Singh distracts the referee while Shera takes a cheap shot at Delirious. Delirious breaks free and makes the tag to Uemura. Shera delivers a knee to the back of Uemura but he pushes through the pain and clotheslines Singh off his feet. Singh drops Uemura throat-first onto the top rope to regain control. Delirious dizzies his opponents as he hits the ropes in every direction possible. Uemura puts his strength on display with a big German suplex to Shera. Singh and Shera turn the tide on Uemura, connecting with a double back suplex they now call Black Magic to win.
PWMania
NJPW Confirms Second Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event
A second Wrestle Kingdom 17 event has been announced by NJPW. The second WK17 event will be held on Saturday, January 21 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, it was announced this morning. According to NJPW’s announcement, the Yokohama show will feature fallout from the main Wrestle Kingdom 17...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on the Situation With Thunder Rosa Relinquishing the AEW Women’s Title
As PWMania.com previously reported, Thunder Rosa relinquished her AEW women’s championship to Jamie Hayter. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said the following:. “The deal with Rosa was that, when she went down, she was going to lose the title at that pay-per-view...
PWMania
Jamie Hayter is Officially the AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa Reacts
Renee Paquette announced during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the AEW women’s title due to injury uncertainty. As a result, Jamie Hayter is now the official AEW women’s champion rather than the interim champion. Furthermore, Excalibur confirmed that Toni Storm’s reign...
PWMania
Real-Life Situation With Fan Inspired the Creation of a New WWE NXT Character
Former 24/7 Champion Reggie was repackaged as the masked character SCRYPTS, as seen on the November 22nd, 2022 episode of WWE NXT. Prior to his debut, cryptic videos aired, one of which featured a mysterious voice saying, “soon I’ll be in NXT to watch the whole thing fall.”
PWMania
AEW Rampage Preview For Today’s Show At 4/3c
All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for today’s AEW on TNT program, which kicks off at 4/3c this afternoon, is FTR vs. Top Flight for the ROH Tag-Team titles, Dark Order vs. RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, Hikaru Shida vs. TBA and a word from ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.
PWMania
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 3 Results – November 25, 2022
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 3 Results – November 25, 2022. Togi Makabe,Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita defeated Tomoaki Honma,Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube by submission via Boston Crab on Leube (8:04) Rate: 5. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Bullet Club (Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori,Gedo & Chase...
PWMania
KENTA & Naomichi Marufuji to Reunite and Challenge for the GHC Tag Team Titles on 1/1/2023
On January 1st, KENTA and Naomichi Marufuji will reunite and challenge the current GHC Tag Team Champions Satoshi Kojima and Takashi Sugiura for the titles. The match will take place at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event. Marufuji issued a challenge at Wednesday’s Pro Wrestling...
PWMania
Maria Kanellis Bennett Provides an Update on the Possibility of Working Creatively With Tony Khan
It was reported earlier this year that Tony Khan had conversations with Maria Kanellis Bennett about the possibility of working in a creative capacity for Ring of Honor. The former WWE Diva discussed the most recent developments in those discussions during an interview with Just Alyx. She said, “So we’ve...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Allegedly Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed Brock Lesnar facing AJ Styles instead of Jinder Mahal at the 2017 Survivor Series PPV on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. “I want to clarify, it is not that he did not want...
PWMania
NJPW’s KENTA vs. Impact Wrestling’s Mike Bailey Set For Wrestling Revolver Event
A huge first time ever match has been announced for Wrestling Revolver’s “Season Finale” event at the Horizon Event Center on December 3rd in Clive, Iowa. NJPW superstar KENTA is set to go one on one with Impact Wrestling superstar “Speedball” Mike Bailey as they will meet in the squared circle for the first time.
PWMania
Kenny Omega on the Goal of AEW’s Best Of 7 Series, Claims Fans Will Get to Know Death Triangle
AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle will face The Elite in match 2 of their Best Of 7 Series on tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite. The first match was held this past Saturday at Full Gear, and Death Triangle won. AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega spoke...
PWMania
House of Black Return to AEW During Dynamite (Video)
This week on AEW Dynamite, the House of Black returned. Orange Cassidy retained the AEW All-Atlantic Championship after defeating Jake Hager. QT Marshall and The Factory came out after the match to attack the Best Friends and Rocky Romero, but the lights went out. Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews,...
PWMania
News on a Match-Heavy WWE RAW This Week, Producers for Monday’s Show Revealed
This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy, with three bouts lasting 14:50 or more. The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgment Day in the opener, which had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias’ victory over Alpha Academy took 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s victory over Baron Corbin took 17:50, and Rhea Ripley’s victory over Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event took 18:00.
PWMania
First Uncle Howdy Merchandise is Released by WWE
Uncle Howdy now already has his first piece of WWE merchandise. WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt, which can be seen below. The front of the shirt features a Howdy face with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. On the back, it says, “Revel In What You Are.”
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Announcement and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will make another Deadline announcement on WWE NXT next Tuesday. Michael previously announced the first Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the men’s and women’s divisions, which will take place on Saturday, December 10 at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The full details and rules for the matches can be found by clicking here.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – November 23, 2022
It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois this evening for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight’s post-Full Gear 2022 edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program is Chris Jericho...
