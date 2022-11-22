ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”

Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
Impact Wrestling Results – November 24, 2022

We kick things off with an exclusive match Before the IMPACT!. Momentum is up for grabs as Raj Singh and Shera face off against the unique pairing of Yuya Uemura and Delirious! Singh distracts the referee while Shera takes a cheap shot at Delirious. Delirious breaks free and makes the tag to Uemura. Shera delivers a knee to the back of Uemura but he pushes through the pain and clotheslines Singh off his feet. Singh drops Uemura throat-first onto the top rope to regain control. Delirious dizzies his opponents as he hits the ropes in every direction possible. Uemura puts his strength on display with a big German suplex to Shera. Singh and Shera turn the tide on Uemura, connecting with a double back suplex they now call Black Magic to win.
NJPW Confirms Second Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event

A second Wrestle Kingdom 17 event has been announced by NJPW. The second WK17 event will be held on Saturday, January 21 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, it was announced this morning. According to NJPW’s announcement, the Yokohama show will feature fallout from the main Wrestle Kingdom 17...
Backstage Latest on the Situation With Thunder Rosa Relinquishing the AEW Women’s Title

As PWMania.com previously reported, Thunder Rosa relinquished her AEW women’s championship to Jamie Hayter. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said the following:. “The deal with Rosa was that, when she went down, she was going to lose the title at that pay-per-view...
Jamie Hayter is Officially the AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa Reacts

Renee Paquette announced during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the AEW women’s title due to injury uncertainty. As a result, Jamie Hayter is now the official AEW women’s champion rather than the interim champion. Furthermore, Excalibur confirmed that Toni Storm’s reign...
Real-Life Situation With Fan Inspired the Creation of a New WWE NXT Character

Former 24/7 Champion Reggie was repackaged as the masked character SCRYPTS, as seen on the November 22nd, 2022 episode of WWE NXT. Prior to his debut, cryptic videos aired, one of which featured a mysterious voice saying, “soon I’ll be in NXT to watch the whole thing fall.”
AEW Rampage Preview For Today’s Show At 4/3c

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for today’s AEW on TNT program, which kicks off at 4/3c this afternoon, is FTR vs. Top Flight for the ROH Tag-Team titles, Dark Order vs. RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, Hikaru Shida vs. TBA and a word from ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.
CHICAGO, IL
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 3 Results – November 25, 2022

NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 3 Results – November 25, 2022. Togi Makabe,Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita defeated Tomoaki Honma,Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube by submission via Boston Crab on Leube (8:04) Rate: 5. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Bullet Club (Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori,Gedo & Chase...
Brock Lesnar Allegedly Refused To Work With Kevin Owens

WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed Brock Lesnar facing AJ Styles instead of Jinder Mahal at the 2017 Survivor Series PPV on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. “I want to clarify, it is not that he did not want...
House of Black Return to AEW During Dynamite (Video)

This week on AEW Dynamite, the House of Black returned. Orange Cassidy retained the AEW All-Atlantic Championship after defeating Jake Hager. QT Marshall and The Factory came out after the match to attack the Best Friends and Rocky Romero, but the lights went out. Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews,...
News on a Match-Heavy WWE RAW This Week, Producers for Monday’s Show Revealed

This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy, with three bouts lasting 14:50 or more. The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgment Day in the opener, which had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias’ victory over Alpha Academy took 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s victory over Baron Corbin took 17:50, and Rhea Ripley’s victory over Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event took 18:00.
First Uncle Howdy Merchandise is Released by WWE

Uncle Howdy now already has his first piece of WWE merchandise. WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt, which can be seen below. The front of the shirt features a Howdy face with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. On the back, it says, “Revel In What You Are.”
Shawn Michaels Announcement and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will make another Deadline announcement on WWE NXT next Tuesday. Michael previously announced the first Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the men’s and women’s divisions, which will take place on Saturday, December 10 at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The full details and rules for the matches can be found by clicking here.
AEW Dynamite Results – November 23, 2022

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois this evening for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight’s post-Full Gear 2022 edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program is Chris Jericho...
CHICAGO, IL

