Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Listen to a snippet of Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Pointless’
Lewis Capaldi has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Pointless’ and confirmed it will arrive next week – listen to the snippet below. ‘Pointless’ is due out next Friday (December 2) and will be the second preview of Capaldi’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following comeback single ‘Forget Me’.
NME
Watch Romy and Fred again.. give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut
Romy joined Fred again.. at his Amsterdam show this weekend (November 25) – watch them give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut below. The pair’s trance-influenced new song came out earlier this month and is The xx singer’s second track with Fred again.. after they teamed up with HAAi for January single ‘Lights Out’.
NME
Bad Boy Chiller Crew share rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’
Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’ – check it out below. The Bradford band released new single ‘Renegade’ last month, their second track of 2022 after ‘Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)’, their collaboration with MC Majestic.
NME
Noel Gallagher shares behind the scenes footage of working with Johnny Marr
Noel Gallagher has shared behind the scenes footage of him working with Johnny Marr on their new single ‘Pretty Boy’ – watch the new clips below. The track arrived at the end of last month and offered the first preview of Gallagher’s as-yet-unannounced new album. “Massive...
NME
Photobook of Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ era nears crowdfund target
A crowdfunding campaign launched to publish a photobook of the era surrounding Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ album is nearing its target. The book, called Hardcore, has so far raised £28,182 of its £45,000 target, contributed by 569 backers with six days left to go. Hardcore...
NME
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
NME
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara has died aged 63
Irene Cara, best known for singing the title tracks of the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died at the age of 63. The news was confirmed by her publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter, who revealed that Cara died at her Florida home. The cause of death is currently unknown and will be released “when information is available”. A memorial for fans is set to be held in due course.
NME
Morrissey shares ‘Rebels Without Applause’, his first new single in three years
Morrissey has shared new song ‘Rebels Without Applause’, his first new single in three years – check it out below. The track appears on the former Smiths frontman’s upcoming new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I Am Not a Dog on a Chain’, was announced back in May of 2021, with the singer dubbing it “the best album of [his] life”.
NME
Liam Gallagher responds to rumours he’s moving to the countryside near Blur’s Alex James
Liam Gallagher has shot down rumours that he’s set to move to the countryside to become neighbours with Blur bassist Alex James. Earlier this month, it was reported that Gallagher had been looking at a £3.5million property in the Cotswolds. James — who lives in nearby Chipping Norton...
NME
Jordin Sparks defends Chris Brown amid AMAs controversy: “People deserve to be able to grow”
Jordin Sparks has joined Kelly Rowland in defending Chris Brown, after the singer was booed by audiences at the American Music Awards. Sparks, who collaborated with Brown on the 2008 duet ‘No Air’, told TMZ on Tuesday (November 22) that she “love[s] Chris” and thought “he should have been” at the awards ceremony, which took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre earlier this month.
Albert Pyun Dies: Director Of ‘Cyborg‘ And ’Captain America’ Was 69
Albert Pyun, whose science fiction and action films included such cult favorites as Cyborg, Nemesis and The Sword and the Sorcerer, died Saturday at age 69. Pyun’s death was announced on social media by his wife, Cynthia Curnan, who said he died in Las Vegas. He had dementia and multiple sclerosis for years. Born in Hawaii, Pyun was raised in a military family. During his four-decade career, Pyun’s films included stars such as Jean-Claude Van Damme, Christopher Lambert, and Burt Reynolds. He also worked with Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen, Ice-T, Kris Kristofferson, James Coburn and Dennis Hopper. Pyun directed more than 20...
NME
The story of Stormzy in 10 seminal moments
Stormzy has come a long way from his humble beginnings. Hailing from the streets of south London, the 29-year-old is now a multi-platinum international sensation operating at the very top of the UK rap scene. He’s also a trailblazing beacon of hope for the recognition and progression of the scene, not only in the UK but across the world.
NME
New book ‘How We Used Saint Etienne To Live’ will trace history of the indie-dance trio
A new book called How We Used Saint Etienne to Live has been announced, which will explore the history of the British indie-dance band and feature all three members. The book, written by journalist and music writer Ramzy Alwakeel – who wrote the 2016 book Smile If You Dare: Politics and Pointy Hats with the Pet Shop Boys – is out December 13, 2022, via Repeater Books.
NME
Marcus Mumford teases new Mumford & Sons album
Marcus Mumford has teased a new album with his band Mumford & Sons, four years after their most recent effort ‘Delta’. Mumford is currently touring his debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, and will speak about the record and more on the Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist this Sunday (November 27) on NBC.
NME
Tobias Forge says Ghost’s next album will have a different “vibe”
Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has said his next album will have a different “vibe” to what’s come before. The Swedish heavy metal titans released fifth album ‘Impera’ earlier this year but according to Forge, he’s already working on a follow-up. Speaking to Rolling Stone,...
NME
N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show
N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year. Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.
NME
Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson joins Virgin Radio as drivetime presenter
Kaiser Chiefs‘ Ricky Wilson has joined Virgin Radio as the presenter of the station’s drivetime show. The singer has previously been on TV as a judge for talent show The Voice, which he joined in 2013 and quit two years later. Now, he will present Virgin Radio UK’s...
NME
Ringo Starr to sell “peace & love” hand statues for charity
Ringo Starr has confirmed he will be selling statues of his iconic peace hand gesture, to raise money for the Lotus Foundation. Starr will sell 250 stainless steel versions of the “peace & love” statue for £4,200, while 250 bronze pieces will also be available, costing £1,600.
NME
BTS’ RM reveals ‘Indigo’ tracklist featuring Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and more
BTS member RM is readying his debut solo album ‘Indigo’ for release next month, and now he’s shared the tracklist, revealing collaborations with Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Mahalia and more will feature on the record. The 10-track album is set to arrive on December 2. After being...
NME
Jenna Ortega praises Netflix for making Wednesday Addams Hispanic
Jenna Ortega has praised Netflix for making her version of Wednesday Addams Hispanic. The actor plays the iconic character in Tim Burton’s Netflix reboot series Wednesday, and opened up about the character in an interview with NME. “It’s not often that you get the opportunity to play such an...
Comments / 0