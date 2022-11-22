ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Memories matter.' Alzheimer's research gets $10K through Ashland, Mansfield walk

By Zach Tuggle, Ashland Times Gazette
 5 days ago

Cheryl Benway knows the pain of watching a loved one slowly forget the names and faces of everyone in their family.

That's why she dedicates herself every year to raising money to find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease .

She was the chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Ashland and Mansfield, which was held earlier this autumn.

She and her dad, Jim Prinz, raised a total of $10,000 to fight the disease. Of that, $2,500 came from flower sales at Miller's-Hawkins Market.

Talking to family about Alzheimer's 'No longer the man I knew.' Orrville family shares Alzheimer's journey

"They’ve helped for the past three years," Benway said.

She hopes the giving continues, as November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Caregiver Support Month.

"Imagine a survivor of Alzheimer's Disease," Benway said. "Let's do this, together."

'Hold the memories close at heart'

Her family's fight against the disease started, without their knowing, in 1991. Her dad had just retired and was spending more time than ever with her mom, Barb Prinz.

"They were visiting friends across the nation, they were serving meals at church, they were hosting family gatherings," Benway said. "They were living life to the fullest, with no hint of what was to come."

After the best decade of their lives, Barb was starting to show signs of Alzheimer's. She was diagnosed in 2001.

"We lost a little bit of her along the way," Benway said.

The fading was slow at first, then gradually it worsened.

"When my mom was unable to know our names, and label us as her own daughters, and husband, and grandchildren, it really was a tough blow," Benway said.

Barb died on Sept. 3, 2011. Her daughter has tried to keep her memory alive every day since.

"I often encourage others after the loss of a loved one to hold the memories close at heart," Benway said. "Memories matter."

'You can donate all through the season'

There are 6.5 million Americans struggling today with Alzheimer's Disease, according to data from the Alzheimer's Association .

That number is projected to grow to 13 million by 2050. More than two-thirds of the patients are women.

Some of the best ways that people can help support victims of Alzheimer's are to learn about symptoms and common challenges of the disease, run errands or find other ways to give caregivers a break, check in and visit with patients and their support teams, be available to them during the holidays, and join the fight to raise money to end Alzheimer's Disease.

Raising money is important. In less than a decade, increased fundraising has improved patient odds against the disease.

"People weren't doing Alzheimer's research," Benway said. "Doctors weren’t going into the field because there wasn't enough money."

Even in her local fundraising efforts, she has noticed how much more wiling people are to give to the cause than they were 10 years ago.

Not only do doctors need to learn more, but lawmakers, she said, need to better understand how their regulations keep patients out of health care facilities. She said there needs to be more beds available for those struggling with Alzheimer's.

She said that she and her family are thankful that the Alzheimer's Association was around to help them as they cared for her mother. She hopes to keep raising as much money as possible for the organization.

"We're always collecting donations," Benway said. "You can donate all through the season."

