ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

From cancer rates to housing instability, what this new database tells us about Delaware

By Anitra Johnson, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 5 days ago

A new online database promises to make obtaining data about Delaware's differing populations easier — and offers a more acute look into the disparities between them.

A collaboration between the United Way of Delaware, the Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative and the Division of Public Health, the Equity Counts Data Center is intended to provide a convenient one-stop shop for researchers, organizations and communities interested in addressing "institutional and historical barriers that impact Delawareans’ wellbeing and opportunities."

The Equity Counts Data Center database, which was unveiled last week and can be accessed through the Division of Public Health's My Healthy Community website, offers visitors the opportunity to obtain state and federal data relating to Delaware's population, as well as information on health, education, wealth creation and criminal justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKRbF_0jJf1I3c00

These include data points like:

  • Students who have been stopped by the police in the past year in Delaware
  • Cancer rates throughout Delaware
  • Students who experienced housing instability in the past 30 days in the state of Delaware
  • The four-year graduation rate for school districts
  • Rent burden throughout Delaware

FAMILIES DRIVE INCREASE IN HOMELESS: Delaware cities have tools, ability to fight housing crisis. Why aren't they using them?

What might be most notable about this data library is that beyond featuring data about Delaware and its population demographics, certain datasets allow users to make comparisons between communities by race, ethnicity, gender and age, on various levels of granularity, making it easier for a researcher to examine inequities.

These filtering options include:

  • State
  • Counties
  • Cities
  • ZIP codes
  • State Senate districts
  • State House districts
  • Census tracts
  • Neighborhoods
  • Census block groups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32m1ZL_0jJf1I3c00

Good data can be hard to come by in a small state

Good quality data is difficult to attain with small sample sizes — and populations. That's because there's a higher chance that outliers may be included and end up skewing results. Similarly, some data is not shown unless there is enough to be considered "fully anonymous," which can make information appear incomplete.

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Why it's difficult to track how RSV is impacting Delaware and what that means for winter

In addition to Delaware's small size, its provincial culture also frustrates many working in the social, community and public health fields. Simply because many researchers and organizations do not readily share the data they have assembled.

Considering Delaware has the second-highest drug overdose death rate in the country, an exploding homeless population and the current fiasco state officials have admitted to regarding lead testing in schools, availing change-makers with data is the first step to making effective changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49i1Yu_0jJf1I3c00

Seeing where the problems are is not enough. Researchers and community groups are hoping that the information gleaned from the Equity Counts Data Center will be the roadmap to employing policies and programs that will drive improvement.

"Far too often, we want to create change, but we don’t have the baseline data to show why this work really matters,” said Michelle A. Taylor, United Way of Delaware president and CEO in a prepared statement.

She described the Equity Counts Data Center as a "game-changer for Delawareans."

In today's society, solutions, success and innovation are driven by data. According to the My Healthy Community website, which also houses the COVID-19 tracker and other public health information, the collaborative goal is to present "actionable community intelligence" to ultimately improve the delivery of public health strategies down to the very neighborhoods most in need.

Contact reporter Anitra Johnson at 302-379-5786 or ajohnson@delawareonline.com with tips and story ideas. Become a subscriber to access more stories and the best in local reporting

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: From cancer rates to housing instability, what this new database tells us about Delaware

Comments / 1

Related
proclaimerscv.com

$300 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To the Residents in Delaware, How To Claim Your Relief Aid?

Residents in Delaware have few days left to claim and received their $300 direct payments as a form of relief aid amidst the soaring inflation rate. States across the country are doing their best to support their struggling residents amidst the soaring inflation rate. In Delaware, an amount of $300 will be given as relief aid until Nov.30. This is also to support the residents in the rising cost of energy prices especially as the temperature begins to drop.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities

When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

DHSS requests additional 2024 funding to prepare for end of federal public health emergency

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services outlined its preliminary 2024 budget request earlier this month, with preparations for the end of the federal public health emergency shaping many proposed budget items. That transition away from the COVID-19-era emergency could have serious ramifications for Delawareans relying on public assistance...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Report: Delaware charter school enrollment increased during pandemic

(The Center Square) – The number of Delaware students who transitioned from a traditional public school to a charter school rose during the pandemic, a report reveals. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit trade association, released “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic.” According to the organization’s findings, Delaware in the midst of the pandemic lost students in traditional public school settings, but gained them in charters, which are schools that receive government funding but operate autonomously of established state school systems.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Stepping up to help those in need

As we move into the holiday season, it’s an appropriate time to reflect on one of the Cape Region’s best qualities – philanthropy. Last week, the Food Bank of Delaware worked with Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation to send boxes of food to families in danger of missing out on Thanksgiving. At the event, Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said her group is helping more people than ever.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations

As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
hwy.co

Everything You Need to Know About Assawoman Wildlife Area

If you’re looking for serenity amid a hectic vacation in Delaware, Assawoman Wildlife Area, DE is a hidden gem in the southern part of the state. You can enjoy a quiet walk and observe numerous species of birds. Perhaps you’ll catch a sighting of the protected Delmarva fox squirrel.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing

FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
MILLSBORO, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Delaware DOC Apprehend Offender Who Failed to Return

UPDATED – 11/24/22 – 10:15am – Corrections officials say that an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass on Wednesday has been apprehended. Officials say 30 year old Chandler Griffith of Harrington was found and arrested by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team on Wednesday. Griffith is now being held at SCI in Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

First State Compassion donates 160 Thanksgiving turkeys

First State Compassion donated 160 Thanksgiving turkeys to employees, patients and local charities this holiday season. “Thanksgiving is as much about giving back as it is about gathering together with loved ones. This donation is one way we like to recognize the employees, patients and community that have shown us such support. We are thankful for all of them,” said Mark Lally, First State Compassion CEO.
LEWES, DE
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy