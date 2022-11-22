Thanksgiving traditions and thankful thoughts

The Daily Jeffersonian reached out to local leaders to see what special recipes, traditions or thankful thoughts they have for Thanksgiving. Check out some of their responses.

Grandma Orr's noodles

Cambridge Mayor Tom Orr

One of my favorite memories of Thanksgiving was watching my Grandma Orr make her homemade noodles. My brothers and I would stand around the table and watch her cut her dough into those beautiful noodles that she cooked in a rich chicken broth. We would always sneak a few off the table and eat them, thinking all the time that Grandma didn’t see us. I can still remember their taste with the flour still on that fresh dough. Grandma would let them dry on the kitchen table warning us kids not to touch them.

When the dinner was finally ready, all of us kids would squeeze around a card table set up in the living room, picking and poking each other, giggling and laughing. Just being together with all our aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents, in a safe and cozy home, having a meal made by Grandma, is such a comforting memory. Us kids didn’t have a care in the world.

Grandma Orr’s noodles

3 eggs

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups flour

Directions: Beat eggs, water, and salt well, add 1 cup of flour, and mix. Using a wooden spoon or your hands, add the other cup of flour. When combined, lay on a well-floured counter and knead to get a smooth ball. Let dough rest for 20 minutes. Cut the dough in half and roll out each ball to the thickness you want. Cut noodles and then let them dry for 1-2 hours. Drop them into a rich chicken broth and cook for 10 minutes.

Festive Tossed Salad

Debbie Robinson, director of the Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitor and Convention Bureau

The salad recipe was first given to my mama by her first cousin after she served it at Thanksgiving dinner years ago. My family has made it for both Thanksgiving and Christmas since then. When invited to a potluck here, I’m always asked to bring this salad. A long while ago, I won the salad/appetizer category in the Guernsey County Lions Club Cook-off Contest with my Festive Salad. It’s a winner no matter what time of the year.

Festive Tossed Salad

½ cup sugar

1/3 cup cider or red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

½ teaspoon salt

2/3 cup vegetable oil

2-3 teaspoons poppy seeds

10 cups torn Romaine lettuce

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese

1 medium apple, cored and cubed

1 medium pear, cored and cubed

¼ cup dried cranberries

½-1 cup chopped cashews

Directions: In a blender, combine sugar, vinegar, lemon juice, onion, and salt. Cover and process until blended. With a blender, add oil and poppy seeds and blend. In a salad bowl, combine Romaine, Swiss cheese, apple, pear, and cranberries. Drizzle with the desired amount of dressing. Add cashews; toss to coat. Serve immediately.

Thankful thoughts from the director

Mary Beth Sills, director of Cambridge Main Street

I don't really have a recipe but I have many traditions and things to be thankful for. Every Thanksgiving I have dinner with my mom, stepfather, and brothers. I enjoy watching Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on TV and, later, the National Dog Show. I then light my outside Christmas lights for the start of my favorite holiday season, Christmas.

I am truly grateful for many things, including an amazing support system of family and friends, and the memories I have of Thanksgiving spent with lost loved ones. I am grateful for all of the small businesses in my beloved downtown. They are the heart and blood of our community, so shop small this holiday season. I am grateful for my mom; she is always there for me when I need her and for my brothers, for the stories of highchairs, broken collar bones, and road grater windows. I am grateful my brother found the love of his life, to be the sister I never had, and blessed me with amazing nieces and nephews. And I am grateful to be alive. Life has taught me to cherish the time I have with the ones I love.

I would give anything to hear the voices of my father, my husband, Danny, friends, grandfathers, grandmothers, and uncles that I have lost. To tell them all I love them. Hold them one more time. I am grateful in knowing that one day, we will all be reunited again and made whole. So, to the readers of the Daily Jeff, I encourage you to take a moment and reflect on what you are truly grateful for and tell your friends and family you love them, for tomorrow is not promised, and enjoy every moment you can. Happy Thanksgiving to you all and may your blessings outweigh your trials.

Guernsey County Sheriff's Office cloverleaf rolls

We are submitting this on behalf of the Sheriff's Office as a whole. During the lockdown for COVID, some of the dispatchers and deputies would bring in different bread that they made. It makes really good bread.

Dinner Rolls

2 packages dry yeast

2 cups warm water

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup margarine/butter

1 egg

6 to 8 cups flour

Dissolve yeast in warm water in a large bowl. Add sugar, salt, margarine/butter, and egg. Mix in flour with a spoon until stiff enough to knead with your hands. Place dough on floured board. Knead 5 minutes or so. Place in a large greased bowl, and cover with Saran Wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours. Punching down the dough if needed. Form into small balls placing 3 in each greased muffin pan to form a 3-leaf clover. Let rise on the counter for 2 hours. Bake at 400 degrees till golden brown, about 20 minutes.