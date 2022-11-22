Operation Blessing giving out 15,000 pounds of Thanksgiving food as demand surges

PORTSMOUTH — Bundled-up volunteers braced against frigid temperatures Monday morning while stocking hundreds of empty cardboard boxes with turkeys, vegetables, fruits, canned goods, coffee and tea for those in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

The annual free holiday food box preparation, conducted by a coalition of community groups, businesses and volunteers, is led by Operation Blessing at the nonprofit’s Lafayette Road building. The work to provide a hearty holiday dinner for local people and families comes as inflation continues affecting people in many households, driving up grocery store prices, electricity and heating costs.

Operation Blessing Executive Director Tammy Joslyn estimated the agency is distributing close to 15,000 pounds of food ahead of Thanksgiving. The overall volume of food is enough for 328 total meals, all of which are being given to people within a 30-mile radius of Portsmouth.

“The need is up,” she said.

Surge in requests for Thanksgiving baskets

Allison Shearer, special events coordinator for Operation Blessing, said she posted a registration link for the agency’s Thanksgiving food baskets and annual Great Christmas Giveaway online on Oct. 1. By Halloween, she took it down, as registration was full for both holidays and a lengthy waitlist had already been formed for Thanksgiving.

Some clients being served Thanksgiving baskets by Operation Blessing live as far away as Raymond and Sanbornville, she added.

In a year-over-year comparison, Joslyn noted there was a 38% jump in requests for Thanksgiving baskets this November.

The initial waitlist for the holiday was 62 recipients deep, though due to community food and monetary contributions, Joslyn said everyone on the waitlist is receiving a meal. Each basket comes with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, carrots, onions, green beans, corn, cream of mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, gravy, desserts, tea and coffee.

“Everything that they need to have a nice Thanksgiving. We give them enough,” Joslyn said.

Two of Joslyn’s granddaughters, sisters Ella and Nani Pollock, have been volunteering for Operation Blessing for years.

“It’s very special to know that people are getting these,” Nani Pollock said of the Thanksgiving meals.

Volunteers keep Thanksgiving Baskets moving

On Monday morning, 14 of 18 employees of QA Cafe, a Dover software company, were on hand to assist with the holiday meal-preparing efforts.

“It’s a fantastic effort. There’s such a high need,” said QA Cafe chief executive officer Erica Johnson. “To be able to take a day out of the office and be able to help give back to the community, it’s such a rewarding feeling and I wish we could do something like this every day.”

QA Cafe staffers were joined by employees of Timberland and the Portsmouth Women’s City Club, among other local businesses and organizations volunteering for the effort.

Jenna Thomson, an employee of Wells Fargo, is in her first year of volunteering with Operations Blessing’s Thanksgiving meal preparation.

“You’re meeting the needs of our community. You never know when you’re going to need it or if somebody close to you is going to need it,” she said.

Pickup and delivery of the Thanksgiving meals were set for Tuesday, with Joslyn saying four of every five meals are delivered to residents of local towns and cities.

