Community Oven's Alyssa Pine channels her creativity with new Hampton store: Live Freely

By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago
HAMPTON — After years of hustling in the restaurant business, Alyssa Pine was on a mission to find her spark.

Two years ago, she found it in her paintbrush and canvas. Now, she has a home for those tools and more in her new Route 1 studio and storefront, Live Freely. The store, located at 540 Lafayette Road, sells clothing, jewelry, and pieces by her and other artists from the area.

“It’s kind of like a shop, but also a place where everybody can just be creative and collaborate,” said Pine, an Exeter High School alum.

Pine got the space in May and initially intended for it to be her private studio. She picked up painting in 2020 when her father’s restaurant, Shane’s Texas Pit, turned their back lawn into an outdoor bar and patio with painted murals by local artists. She since then began doing commissions for other local businesses as well and needed a professional space to do her work.

“It was kind of just going to be like a studio space for me to see where my art takes me,” Pine said.

Pine decided the space could be more than a studio, though. She created the brand Live Freely and has stocked her shelves with clothing, mugs, candles, coasters, stickers and painted journals. Pine is also working with other artisans like local jewelers and clothing makers to sell their products as well.

Pine said painting the murals alongside other artists hired for work on Shane’s backyard bar captured her imagination like she did not expect. She said she became engrossed and looked for other opportunities as well.

“Art lit something inside me that I didn’t know I had a passion for,” Pine said. “I said, ‘Wait a minute, this really fuels my soul.’”

Affordable high-speed internetExeter High grad behind startup company offering service to Hampton Beach

Pine began painting regularly, moving beyond her family’s restaurants to other businesses in the area. For the past two years, she has also run a pop-up art show at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival that features between 10 to 15 artists.

The biggest break Pine has had, she said, is working with Chaos and Kindness, for whom she has painted canvases and designed clothing pieces. Friday she was in New York City for the launch of a line of clothing by Chaos and Kindness to which she contributed.

“That's really an exciting opportunity for me,” Pine said.

Pine said she once thought she would never leave the restaurant business. She has worked for her father Shane Pine for the last seven years, helping him run the Community Oven, the Epping Oven and other businesses the Pine family owns like Susie’s Sweets.

“I never thought I would leave that,” Pine said. The time she spent working with her dad, she said, taught her a lot about creativity in marketing that has translated into what she is doing now.

“I followed my passion, my soul, my heart,” Pine said. “I did that because I’ve seen Shane do that his whole life.”

Cinnamon Rainbows:Owner 'embracing life' after near death. Burned shop has new home, too.

Seacoast drag culture:New generation of drag queens thriving, building a mainstream following

