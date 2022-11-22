Gerri Cannon leaving Somersworth School Board. Transgender policy is one reason why.

SOMERSWORTH — Gerri Cannon said she will step down from the city School Board to devote more time to her other duties, including as an elected New Hampshire state lawmaker.

Cannon, who has served for five years on the School Board, is in her third term as a state representative serving in the New Hampshire House, and she recently started a new job. Something had to give, she said.

Cannon made history as one of the first two openly transgender people elected to serve in the New Hampshire House as a state representative, starting in January 2019 after being elected in November 2018. She was reelected in 2020 and again Nov. 8, 2022, and will start her third term in January 2023.

Cannon, who was re-elected to the School Board in 2021, said she almost didn't run this term. She said people urged her to run so she did. But when she felt the need to carve out some personal time, it was what she decided to give up.

Somersworth schools' transgender policy discussion was difficult for Cannon

Cannon said work with the School Board earlier this year on a policy regarding transgender students is one of the reasons she began to reassess her role on the board.

"Some of the things we went through on the policy really hurt," she said. "It was hard to see how some people felt about it."

In the end, Cannon noted, a modified version of the original policy was passed.

"The focus was on transgender kids of course," she said. "Now if they are 'out' and have parental support, their new legal names, or preferred name can be used. They will be addressed by their name by the staff and have full use of the lockers and the restroom. But if they do not have parental support, they don't have those same rights."

Cannon said she believes there are many parents who would be supportive, given the chance. And, she said it puts teachers in a tight spot.

"Some teachers want to be able to call a kid by their preferred name. Their friends can."

Lori Lane, superintendent of schools for Somersworth/SAU 56, said she was disappointed Cannon feels this way and noted, "Gerri was very supportive of the direction the board went in and having parents being part of the process."

Lane noted the Somersworth school policies regarding transgender students are designed to serve students while also involving parents.

"The heart of policy is trying to find a blend of recognizing we have vulnerable groups of students that may have additional needs," Lane said. "It's trying to balance those needs of children with the needs of parents and collaborating with parents. I really feel strong it's important to work with students, but we are not their transitioning counselor. ... We're here to support them. The policy defines how we support students and also how we support parents."

Essentially, Lane said, students can talk to counselors confidentially, but once they go public in school, such as changing the name they are called in class, parents are brought into the loop.

"Teachers want to do the right thing and this helps them know what their role is," Lane said.

Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard is director of school district operation for the Somersworth School District. Cannon said he was one of the people who urged her to run again.

"Gerri helped guide the School Board on ensuring all students would be celebrated, from pre-K to 12th grade," Hilliard said. "She leaves her mark by knowing each hallway throughout SAU56 is a little more welcoming."

"Only three of the nine people on the board were reelected," Cannon said. "I was one of them. The new board members are great and have good ideas. I just felt it was time to make a change."

Cannon's life gets busier on many fronts

"Last October I took a job as the facilities director for Community Action Partners of Strafford County ," Cannon said. "That is very busy. I get calls whenever an alarm goes off. I love the job, but it is challenging, overseeing the facilities, the licensing requirements takes up a lot of time."

Another chunk of her time is spent in Concord, where she is busy with state legislative matters.

"I submitted four bills in the House this year; two are transgender-related," said Cannon.

And she is a steward at the Congregational Church in Rochester.

"I have no time to do anything around my own house," she joked. "I have been meaning to and trying to do work on my porch for six years. I can't get it done. I had surgery last year and couldn't do a lot then either."

Ultimately, Cannon said she had too many irons in the fire.

The City Council will replace Cannon on the School Board. She said they will seek applications and make a decision.

"I do not think they would hold a special election, not the amount of time left," she said.

