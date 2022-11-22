ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

Somersworth girl gets help from Cops for Kids with Cancer. Mom says it 'means everything.'

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
 5 days ago

SOMERSWORTH — The newest member of the Somersworth Police Department is turning 4 on Nov. 23.

Don't let her age fool you. Isabella Hanson is fierce, funny and full of life. She was diagnosed in March with B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia and while she is currently in remission, she is only 10 months into a two-year course of treatment. She receives chemotherapy in Boston four times a week.

She wore a pink headband Friday at the police station, having lost her hair to chemo. She shyly clung to her mom — until they let her play in a police cruiser. Then her personality exploded.

"She's a warrior," said her mom, Laura Griffith, who is a stay at home mom for her children at the family's Somersworth home. She is an emergency medical technician who has worked locally for American Ambulance and Stewart Ambulance Service. "This is hard on all of us, but she is doing it. We just have to get through it. The support we are receiving means everything."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhnkD_0jJf121F00

On Friday, Somersworth Police Chief Tim McLin made Isabella an "official" police officer. She received a real badge for her strength and courage, and got to run the lights and siren in one of the department's police cruisers. She quickly learned, to her absolute delight, that she could "scare Meme" with the loud noises.

"She is doing that on purpose," said Diane Griffith, Isabella's grandmother, laughing. "She has a very unique sense of humor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lES51_0jJf121F00

The Boston-based police charity Cops for Kids with Cancer on Friday presented $5,000 to help with medical bills to Isabella, her parents Josh Hanson and Laura Griffith, her two sisters Nia, 11, and Ayla, six months, and her grandparents, Diane and Bill Griffith.

How Cops for Kids with Cancer works

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilxZ7_0jJf121F00

"We were established in 2002," said Michael Drummy, retired captain from Massachusetts State Police, who is on the board of directors for Cops for Kids with Cancer. "Isabella makes the 840th child we have given $5,000 to. When we first started, we were giving things like gas cards and food cards, but we realized it was not enough."

The charity requires the recipients either be the child of a police officer or sponsored by an officer. Drummy said they will also take referrals from social workers helping a family.

Everett, Massachusetts, police officer Richard Connor sponsored Isabella. He and his wife, Reia, knew both Laura and Nia. Reia runs a dance studio called Phunk Phenomenon, in Everett, and both have danced at her studio.

Drummy and Connor came bearing gifts for Isabella, in addition to the $5,000 check. She received a quilt, handmade by women in a Massachusetts nursing home for the charity, a teddy bear, hat, pink T-shirt and a Boston police patch.

"Thank you for your support," said Josh Hanson, who works in construction. "It does not go unnoticed. We are in a marathon right now and hopefully on the road to recovery."

Information: copsforkidswithcancer.org

'

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth girl gets help from Cops for Kids with Cancer. Mom says it 'means everything.'

Comments / 1

 

