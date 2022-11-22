ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MA

Multiple stranded dolphins released back into open waters in West Dennis

By Zane Razzaq, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38WLyt_0jJf10Fn00

DENNIS ― Multiple stranded common dolphins were wheeled down West Dennis Beach on a special stretcher and released back to open waters on Sunday, but one was later euthanized due to its declining condition.

Sixteen large common dolphins were first spotted circling close to shore swimming in shallow water off Wellfleet Harbor near the mouth of Duck Creek just after the 8:12 a.m. high tide, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The sighting was reported to the agency's stranding hotline around 8:30 a.m.

Expert staff and volunteers responded on-site "before the dolphins were further in trouble," said Nicole Hunter, assistant necropsy coordinator for IFAW's Marine Mammal Rescue and Research program, in a press release.

High winds hamper operations

“The area within Wellfleet’s inner harbor is a world recognized hotspot for mass stranding events, due to its severe tidal fluctuations and the shallow flats that form a distinctive ‘hook within a hook’ thanks to Cape Cod’s unique geography,” said Hunter in the press release.

Due to high winds, staff could not respond by boat. But eight of the dolphins eventually stranded around 10:45 a.m., as the tide quickly receded.

Dolphin strandings are now year-round on Cape. Here's what experts suspect is causing it.

The agency's team brought the animals out of the water and transported them via a mobile dolphin rescue unit, a vehicle that can support up to nine marine mammals en route to deeper waters, said Hunter.

Dolphins were given treatment "to counter the effects of trauma of what probably feels like a car accident to a stranded dolphin," said Hunter in the release. For instance, dolphins are not used to being on the ground, so they are placed on a cushioned surface while receiving supportive care, said Misty Niemeyer, the stranding coordinator for IFAW's program, during a phone interview.

Then, experts work to regulate a dolphin's body temperature and administer fluid and vitamins that help to reverse the impact of shock that dolphins experience when stranded.

"We're trying to basically ensure they don't sustain any long-term injuries or trauma from stranding events," said Niemeyer.

Sending some off with tags

By 4 p.m., the eight dolphins were released off West Dennis Beach, two with temporary satellite tags. The devices track the animals' movements and can help make any future needed rescues easier.

"(The temporary satellite tags) are pretty expensive so we usually pick animals we are a little more concerned about that we want to keep an eye on to learn more about what animals do survive for longer term studies," said Niemeyer.

After releasing the dolphins, staff remained on site to discourage the pod from returning to shore. Niemeyer said that usually consists of slapping on the water to push them and making a lot of noise to push the animals in the right direction.

One dolphin that was tagged was later euthanized due to its declining condition and to prevent further suffering. IFAW continued to look for the dolphins that did not strand both on Sunday and Monday, and could not confirm their whereabouts, Niemeyer said.

The public can call the IFAW stranding hotline at 508-743-9548 if they spot dolphins in need of help. Niemeyer said IFAW's trained staff will respond immediately.

"We just ask that people don't try to push them back both for their own safety and the safety of the animals," said Niemeyer.

