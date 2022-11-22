ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

A national travel site calls 3 Vermont towns 'winter wonderlands.' Here are 3 they missed.

By April Barton, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 5 days ago

Vermont is home to some of the "most magical winter wonderland towns" in the country, according to a list compiled by the website Trips to Discover .

In the list of 50, Vermont towns took three spots.

Can you guess which ones were featured?

If you put your money on Woodstock and Stowe , you would be right. Burlington also made it, owing to the abundance of picturesque holiday photos shot on Church Street with the decorated tree anchoring the background.

Here's how the article described the three Vermont honorees.

Looking for ski trails? The best places to go skiing

"Stowe offers it all as a postcard-perfect town with opportunities for every snow sport imaginable, not only skiing and boarding but sleigh rides led by Percheron and Belgian draft horses with beautifully lit Santa-style sleighs that can bring you through the snowy forest," the article says of Stowe. The downtown, views, and opportunities for eating and shopping were also mentioned.

Burlington was described as laid-back and beautiful in the winter, giving visitors an opportunity to enjoy the ice — from strolling on Lake Champlain when it's frozen over or skating at Calahan Park. And, of course, the nod to Church Street: "The holidays bring lots of decor and twinkling lights that brighten up picturesque snowy scenes while a pedestrianized roadway is lined with unique shops, cafes, and restaurants."

Woodstock, the website advises, "is like a postcard with its historic buildings and the tranquil Ottauquechee River running through. With a blanket of snow, you might think you’ve walked into a dream." The article then touts the holiday lights and decorations and the town's proximity to Nordic skiing trails .

Dashing through the snow: Where to go on a sleigh ride in Vermont this winter

These are three towns that get a lot of attention from non-Vermonters. But what about lesser-known winter wonderlands in the Green Mountain State? Here are some not-so-heralded beauties where you might find wonder this winter.

Shelburne

Shelburne is one of those places where beauty and special winter activities collide. Both the Shelburne Museum and Shelburne Farms offer visitors near or from far away an opportunity to to enjoy the magical season. With some planning, you may be able to work in seeing both this winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fxSt_0jJf0zXI00

As of early November, the museum was selling tickets to its Winter Lights @ Shelburne Museum event that takes place on select dates from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 this season. Visitors have a chance to see the grounds' buildings and trees lit up as well as the 220-foot early-1900s steamboat, the Ticonderoga, in full splendor illuminated at night.

Shelburne Farms throughout the winter enchants guests with the favored pastime of horse-drawn sleigh rides through the snow. During the 2021-22 winter season, the farms scheduled a variety of sleigh rides in December, January and February. Keep an eye on their calendar to find out when the next events occur.

New to Vermont winters? Here's how to stay smiling until mud season (even if you don't ski)

North Hero

The location of the Lake Champlain islands creates unique types of winter fun, and North Hero takes full advantage. The Great Ice! event brings people together onto the frozen waters of the lake for a whole array of activities. Past events have included fireworks over the lake, a Christmas tree bonfire, an ice skating party with multicolored lights illuminating the natural rink, dog sled rides, a snow building competition, hockey games, a chili cookoff and a chance to drive the zamboni.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OcdGd_0jJf0zXI00

Great Ice! is planned for Feb. 17-19, 2023.

Brattleboro

Brattleboro uses its proximity to a frozen body of water to inspire a unique and eclectic event that brings together ice fishing and artwork. Yes, that's right. The Artful Ice Shanties exhibit displays people's creative interpretation of an ice fishing shanty. The creations are available to the public to peruse as an open air gallery exhibition on the Retreat Meadows, where the West River and Connecticut River collide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCg1T_0jJf0zXI00

Prizes are awarded for shanties that are artistic, inventive, fun or silly. "Artists, ice fishing enthusiasts, tiny house aficionados, design-builders, and creative groups and individuals of all ages and experience levels are invited to enter," according to a November press release for this year's event, so the resulting submissions are sure to be interesting. The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center and the Retreat Farm host the event, which is scheduled for this winter from Feb. 18-26, 2023. More information at www.brattleboromuseum.org .

Opening day for ski resorts in Vermont It's not too early to think about that first powder day

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: A national travel site calls 3 Vermont towns 'winter wonderlands.' Here are 3 they missed.

Comments / 0

Related
wgbh.org

Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont

When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities

“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

What's the best Christmas tree farm in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. It's time to get into the Christmas spirit! And we know it can be easier or more practical for some to get an artificial tree, but there's nothing quite like a real one. And in New Hampshire, there are a lot of places you can go to get a fresh tree.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
VERMONT STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Invaders coming soon to a forest near you

Forests define New Hampshire’s landscape. At more than 80 percent forested, our state is the second most forest covered state in the union, just after Maine. It hasn’t always been that way, as historians will remind us. When European settlers arrived, they found a forest that they assumed was primeval, or untouched. It was in […] The post Invaders coming soon to a forest near you appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sevendaysvt

Revolution Kitchen in Burlington Sold to New Owner

Burlington's vegetarian restaurant baton has been passed. On Thanksgiving eve, chefs and co-owners Debra and Peter Maisel sold Revolution Kitchen at 9 Center Street to Karen Barchowski. The new owner and experienced chef is relocating to Vermont from Flagler Beach, Fla., where she most recently owned beachside mainstay Sally's Ice Cream for a decade.
BURLINGTON, VT
glensfallschronicle.com

Plight of the mama bear

Did you catch the widely circulated story about a woman who was attacked by a bear on Nov. 2 near Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont?. It said that the woman, who fortunately was not severely injured, was attacked after her dog, a Shih Tzu, chased a bear cub up a tree. (The dog was not injured.)
WINHALL, VT
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy