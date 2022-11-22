A national travel site calls 3 Vermont towns 'winter wonderlands.' Here are 3 they missed.

Vermont is home to some of the "most magical winter wonderland towns" in the country, according to a list compiled by the website Trips to Discover .

In the list of 50, Vermont towns took three spots.

Can you guess which ones were featured?

If you put your money on Woodstock and Stowe , you would be right. Burlington also made it, owing to the abundance of picturesque holiday photos shot on Church Street with the decorated tree anchoring the background.

Here's how the article described the three Vermont honorees.

Looking for ski trails? The best places to go skiing

"Stowe offers it all as a postcard-perfect town with opportunities for every snow sport imaginable, not only skiing and boarding but sleigh rides led by Percheron and Belgian draft horses with beautifully lit Santa-style sleighs that can bring you through the snowy forest," the article says of Stowe. The downtown, views, and opportunities for eating and shopping were also mentioned.

Burlington was described as laid-back and beautiful in the winter, giving visitors an opportunity to enjoy the ice — from strolling on Lake Champlain when it's frozen over or skating at Calahan Park. And, of course, the nod to Church Street: "The holidays bring lots of decor and twinkling lights that brighten up picturesque snowy scenes while a pedestrianized roadway is lined with unique shops, cafes, and restaurants."

Woodstock, the website advises, "is like a postcard with its historic buildings and the tranquil Ottauquechee River running through. With a blanket of snow, you might think you’ve walked into a dream." The article then touts the holiday lights and decorations and the town's proximity to Nordic skiing trails .

Dashing through the snow: Where to go on a sleigh ride in Vermont this winter

These are three towns that get a lot of attention from non-Vermonters. But what about lesser-known winter wonderlands in the Green Mountain State? Here are some not-so-heralded beauties where you might find wonder this winter.

Shelburne

Shelburne is one of those places where beauty and special winter activities collide. Both the Shelburne Museum and Shelburne Farms offer visitors near or from far away an opportunity to to enjoy the magical season. With some planning, you may be able to work in seeing both this winter.

As of early November, the museum was selling tickets to its Winter Lights @ Shelburne Museum event that takes place on select dates from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 this season. Visitors have a chance to see the grounds' buildings and trees lit up as well as the 220-foot early-1900s steamboat, the Ticonderoga, in full splendor illuminated at night.

Shelburne Farms throughout the winter enchants guests with the favored pastime of horse-drawn sleigh rides through the snow. During the 2021-22 winter season, the farms scheduled a variety of sleigh rides in December, January and February. Keep an eye on their calendar to find out when the next events occur.

New to Vermont winters? Here's how to stay smiling until mud season (even if you don't ski)

North Hero

The location of the Lake Champlain islands creates unique types of winter fun, and North Hero takes full advantage. The Great Ice! event brings people together onto the frozen waters of the lake for a whole array of activities. Past events have included fireworks over the lake, a Christmas tree bonfire, an ice skating party with multicolored lights illuminating the natural rink, dog sled rides, a snow building competition, hockey games, a chili cookoff and a chance to drive the zamboni.

Great Ice! is planned for Feb. 17-19, 2023.

Brattleboro

Brattleboro uses its proximity to a frozen body of water to inspire a unique and eclectic event that brings together ice fishing and artwork. Yes, that's right. The Artful Ice Shanties exhibit displays people's creative interpretation of an ice fishing shanty. The creations are available to the public to peruse as an open air gallery exhibition on the Retreat Meadows, where the West River and Connecticut River collide.

Prizes are awarded for shanties that are artistic, inventive, fun or silly. "Artists, ice fishing enthusiasts, tiny house aficionados, design-builders, and creative groups and individuals of all ages and experience levels are invited to enter," according to a November press release for this year's event, so the resulting submissions are sure to be interesting. The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center and the Retreat Farm host the event, which is scheduled for this winter from Feb. 18-26, 2023. More information at www.brattleboromuseum.org .

Opening day for ski resorts in Vermont It's not too early to think about that first powder day

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: A national travel site calls 3 Vermont towns 'winter wonderlands.' Here are 3 they missed.