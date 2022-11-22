Connecticut and a long road trip has been torturous to the University of Vermont men’s basketball team.

The Catamounts managed just 14 second-half points and were trounced 73-44 by Yale in New Haven, Connecticut on Tuesday night.

The Cats (1-5), who managed the fewest amount of points since a 47-44 defeat to Albany in January 2015, have lost five straight and the hammering comes on the heels of falling by 21 to Iona in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena.

UVM led 30-27 at the break but the Bulldogs (6-0), paced by Matt Knowling’s 22 points and six rebounds, erupted for 46 points on 61.3% shooting in the second half. Yale outrebounded Vermont 23-8 over the stretch and poured in 32 points in the paint to showcase the offensive output.

Knowling’s jumper with 16:35 left in the second half broke a 34-all tie and led to a 20-4 run that spanned nearly seven minutes as Yale tore through the finish line. John Poulakidas and EJ Jarvis supplied 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Matt Veretto tallied 12 points for the Catamounts, who made just five baskets in the second half. Aaron Deloney (8 points), Dylan Penn (6 points) and Nick Fiorillo (6 points) rounded out the scoring for Vermont.

Vermont heads to the Bahamas for a three-game tournament starting with Ball State on Friday at noon.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont men's basketball: Yale erupts, trounces Catamounts