U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Mysterious Shiba post from lead SHIB dev puzzles community. Mysterious Shiba Inu-related tweets from both the community and the project’s team continue popping up here and there. This time, it was SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama to puzzle meme coin supporters: yesterday he shared a cryptic “WOOF” with his followers. Even though Kusama did not reveal the true message behind this tweet was, it seems that his intention was to encourage the SHIB community at the time of a major price rollback. The post quickly gained traction, getting more than 4,000 likes and 800 comments. Some followers used the post as an opportunity to share SHIB memes, while others used it as a chance to ask if the tweet was somehow hinting at Shibarium getting released soon.

2 DAYS AGO