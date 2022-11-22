ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years

It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

The Buzz: What is the future of Southern Arizona's shopping malls?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The weekend following Thanksgiving has traditionally been the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday deal-seekers leading the way into the retail sector's busy time. But the days of crowds lined up outside of shopping malls and big box stores...
TUCSON, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $3.5 Million, This 37 Acres Estate in Vail Arizona offers Privacy and Space to Enjoy The Natural Surroundings

6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, Vail, Arizona is a custom-crafted were carefully designed to incorporate the essence of the surrounding natural setting and panoramic views of the mountains. This Home in Vail offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, please contact Aaron Lieberman (Phone: 520-273-2273) at Tierra Antigua Realty for full support and perfect service.
VAIL, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events

AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Faith, Football, Family; The Bourguet’s ties that bind

In Southern Arizona, it’s hard to find a family in athletics more widely known and universally loved than the Bourguets. Since the kids were young, they’ve been involved in all sorts of athletics, but their primary love and focus was football. With Toby coaching their youth team while...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling

On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Pinal County confirms first child flu death in Arizona

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County Health officials confirmed Wednesday a child has died from influenza, marking it the first pediatric flu death in the state of Arizona this flu season. Health officials say this year’s flu season has started earlier, and hospitals are overwhelmed by the volume of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

