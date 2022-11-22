Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years
It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
azpm.org
The Buzz: What is the future of Southern Arizona's shopping malls?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The weekend following Thanksgiving has traditionally been the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday deal-seekers leading the way into the retail sector's busy time. But the days of crowds lined up outside of shopping malls and big box stores...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $3.5 Million, This 37 Acres Estate in Vail Arizona offers Privacy and Space to Enjoy The Natural Surroundings
6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, Vail, Arizona is a custom-crafted were carefully designed to incorporate the essence of the surrounding natural setting and panoramic views of the mountains. This Home in Vail offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, please contact Aaron Lieberman (Phone: 520-273-2273) at Tierra Antigua Realty for full support and perfect service.
Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Valencia around noon. The officials have said that there were people injured in the crash.
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
Flu death in Pinal County marks first pediatric death in AZ this season
On Tuesday, Pinal County Public Health Services announced the death of a young child due to the virus out of Florence.
KTAR.com
Tucson couple sentenced to 5 years in prison for stealing $5 million from investors
PHOENIX — An Arizona couple was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release last week after being found guilty on charges related to scheming investors of their software company in April, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced. Michael, 73, and Betsy...
allsportstucson.com
Faith, Football, Family; The Bourguet’s ties that bind
In Southern Arizona, it’s hard to find a family in athletics more widely known and universally loved than the Bourguets. Since the kids were young, they’ve been involved in all sorts of athletics, but their primary love and focus was football. With Toby coaching their youth team while...
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
Missing father and son found dead near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton
John and Jeffrey Euber were found near Old Spanish Trail and Houghton Road on Tuesday, Nov. 22 just after 1 p.m. Both were deceased.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
allaboutarizonanews.com
24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling
On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
12news.com
Pinal County confirms first child flu death in Arizona
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County Health officials confirmed Wednesday a child has died from influenza, marking it the first pediatric flu death in the state of Arizona this flu season. Health officials say this year’s flu season has started earlier, and hospitals are overwhelmed by the volume of...
Comments / 0