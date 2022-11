There is a jolly old fella waiting for your letter to arrive at the North Pole. Stop by the Bowie City Hall (Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and the Old Town Bowie Welcome Center (Friday - Sunday 12 - 4 p.m.) to drop off your letter to Santa in the official North Pole mailbox. Bring your letter from home or use a letter form waiting for you to fill out.

BOWIE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO