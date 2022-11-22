Read full article on original website
Sports Results For Friday and Saturday Nov 25th-26th
NEOGA DEFEATED GEORGETOWN NOTRE DAME DE LA SALETTE 46-39 COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT.
Cumberland Falls Friday Night To North Clay 57-50
Cumberland suffered its first loss of the season as they fell to North Clay 57-50 Friday night at the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament. Cumberland came out strong in the first quarter and led 14-12 after the first quarter. Then the wheels fell off. Cumberland could only muster 4 points in the...
Janet Kay Dawkins, 81
Janet Kay Dawkins, 81, of Shelbyville passed away at 10:30 pm, Monday, November 21, 2022 at the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Janet was born on December 31, 1940 in Flora, Illinois the daughter of Roy and Lucille (Brown) Tatman. Janet had received an Associate Degree in early education. She married Darrell “Doc” Dawkins on July 22, 1960 in Flora and together they shared nearly 43 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 18, 2003. Janet had worked for North American Lighting in Flora for many years and assisted in nursing homes as well. Some of Janet’s hobbies were reading and cooking for her family, she loved a good crime story or historical readings. Another hobby Janet enjoyed was watching politics.
Illinois State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to call of a person with a gun. Just after 10 a.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, officers located the suspect in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union. The subject displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. The suspect was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
