Janet Kay Dawkins, 81, of Shelbyville passed away at 10:30 pm, Monday, November 21, 2022 at the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Janet was born on December 31, 1940 in Flora, Illinois the daughter of Roy and Lucille (Brown) Tatman. Janet had received an Associate Degree in early education. She married Darrell “Doc” Dawkins on July 22, 1960 in Flora and together they shared nearly 43 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 18, 2003. Janet had worked for North American Lighting in Flora for many years and assisted in nursing homes as well. Some of Janet’s hobbies were reading and cooking for her family, she loved a good crime story or historical readings. Another hobby Janet enjoyed was watching politics.

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO