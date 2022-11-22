ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday

BERLIN (Reuters) – Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay. A global call...
Ahead of November FOMC, big banks saw 4.875% peak Fed rate target

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s biggest banks told the Federal Reserve ahead of its November policy meeting that they had increased their estimation of how far the central bank would raise rates. The banks, called primary dealers, said the Fed would raise its overnight target rate to a peak...
Black Friday faces green backlash in Belgium

GHENT, Belgium (Reuters) – Black Friday deals have prompted a backlash in Belgium where some businesses rejected promotions and chose to close for the day or even offered to repair used clothes for free. At the Xandres clothing store, in the Flemish city of Ghent, a sign on the...
Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars

ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is...
Qatar reviewing London investments after transport ads ban – FT

LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar has launched a review of its investments in London after the city’s transport authority this week banned the Gulf state’s tourism advertisements on the capital’s buses, taxis and Underground train system, Saturday’s Financial Times reported. The paper said the move by...
Benettons, Blackstone reach more than 95% of Atlantia after bid – Reuters calculations

MILAN (Reuters) – A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy’s Atlantia has breached the 95% threshold, Reuters calculations showed, allowing the bidders to squeeze out the remaining investors. The bidders have said from the start they would exercise their “squeeze...
France’s CMA CGM sees profits ebbing as shipping boom fades

PARIS (Reuters) – CMA CGM said it expects a pullback in shipping markets to accelerate in the fourth quarter due to high energy prices and flagging consumer spending, and this will reduce its profitability following an earnings surge in the past year. French-based CMA CGM, one of the world’s...
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint

LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman said on Friday. “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to...
U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday a price cap on Russian oil being proposed by the United States and its Western allies was in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue. “It’s in play,” Biden told reporters during...
Tennis-List of Davis Cup winners

Nov 27 (Reuters) - List of Davis Cup winners since the competition began in 1900:. 2020–21: Russian Tennis Federation bt Croatia 2-0 Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
China’s Meituan beats quarterly revenue estimates

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported on Friday better than expected quarterly revenue growth of 28.2% as the company recovered from COVID-19 curbs. Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said total revenue rose to 62.62 billion yuan ($8.74 billion) in the three months ended September, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 61.79 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.
Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, trading in a narrow range between 60 and 61 to the dollar as it has for much of the week, supported by exporters buying roubles to cover month-end tax payments. At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the...
Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland is experiencing medicine shortages due to supply chain issues linked to COVID lockdowns in China and war in Europe, the country’s pharmacists association said. “We have the biggest problems with children’s medications, especially fever-reducing syrup,” Enea Martinelli from pharmaSuisse told Swiss broadcaster SRF....

