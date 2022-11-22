Read full article on original website
Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet
HAVANA — (AP) — In the Telegram group chat, the messages roll in like waves. “I need liquid ibuprofen and acetaminophen, please,” wrote one user. “It’s urgent, it’s for my 10-month-old baby.”. Others offer medicine brought from outside of Cuba, adding, "Write to me...
Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday
BERLIN (Reuters) – Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay. A global call...
Ahead of November FOMC, big banks saw 4.875% peak Fed rate target
(Reuters) – Wall Street’s biggest banks told the Federal Reserve ahead of its November policy meeting that they had increased their estimation of how far the central bank would raise rates. The banks, called primary dealers, said the Fed would raise its overnight target rate to a peak...
India regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s banking regulator has declined a payment aggregator licence for the One 97 Communications Ltd unit that owns the popular Paytm brand, asking it to reapply with 120 days after meeting certain conditions. The regulator asked Paytm Payments Services Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of One...
Black Friday faces green backlash in Belgium
GHENT, Belgium (Reuters) – Black Friday deals have prompted a backlash in Belgium where some businesses rejected promotions and chose to close for the day or even offered to repair used clothes for free. At the Xandres clothing store, in the Flemish city of Ghent, a sign on the...
Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is...
India’s central bank approves 12 ‘vostro’ accounts for rupee trade – official
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s central bank has given approval to banks to open 12 special “vostro accounts” for trade in rupees with trading partners, its Executive Director Deepak Kumar said on Friday. Vostro accounts are held by a bank on behalf of another, often foreign...
BT asks ministers to help pay for low-cost broadband for poorest customers
BT has warned that the telecoms industry cannot afford an estimated potential loss of up to £2bn annually providing low-cost broadband to millions of the UK’s most financially pressured households, but critics have said they have an obligation to do so. Marc Allera, the chief executive of BT’s...
Qatar reviewing London investments after transport ads ban – FT
LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar has launched a review of its investments in London after the city’s transport authority this week banned the Gulf state’s tourism advertisements on the capital’s buses, taxis and Underground train system, Saturday’s Financial Times reported. The paper said the move by...
Benettons, Blackstone reach more than 95% of Atlantia after bid – Reuters calculations
MILAN (Reuters) – A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy’s Atlantia has breached the 95% threshold, Reuters calculations showed, allowing the bidders to squeeze out the remaining investors. The bidders have said from the start they would exercise their “squeeze...
France’s CMA CGM sees profits ebbing as shipping boom fades
PARIS (Reuters) – CMA CGM said it expects a pullback in shipping markets to accelerate in the fourth quarter due to high energy prices and flagging consumer spending, and this will reduce its profitability following an earnings surge in the past year. French-based CMA CGM, one of the world’s...
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman said on Friday. “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to...
U.S. Black Friday online sales hit record $9 billion despite high inflation- Adobe Analytics
(Reuters) -U.S. shoppers spent a record $9.12 billion online this Black Friday, a report showed on Saturday, as consumers weathered the squeeze from high inflation and grabbed steep discounts on everything from smartphones to toys. Online spending rose 2.3% on Black Friday, Adobe Inc’s data and insights arm Adobe Analytics...
U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday a price cap on Russian oil being proposed by the United States and its Western allies was in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue. “It’s in play,” Biden told reporters during...
The 53 best Cyber Monday travel deals to shop before they sell out
We've found the best deals out there on all the travel gear and experiences to purchase this Cyber Monday. Here are the 53 deals you can't miss.
Tennis-List of Davis Cup winners
Nov 27 (Reuters) - List of Davis Cup winners since the competition began in 1900:. 2020–21: Russian Tennis Federation bt Croatia 2-0 Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
China’s Meituan beats quarterly revenue estimates
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported on Friday better than expected quarterly revenue growth of 28.2% as the company recovered from COVID-19 curbs. Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said total revenue rose to 62.62 billion yuan ($8.74 billion) in the three months ended September, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 61.79 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.
Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, trading in a narrow range between 60 and 61 to the dollar as it has for much of the week, supported by exporters buying roubles to cover month-end tax payments. At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the...
Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association
ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland is experiencing medicine shortages due to supply chain issues linked to COVID lockdowns in China and war in Europe, the country’s pharmacists association said. “We have the biggest problems with children’s medications, especially fever-reducing syrup,” Enea Martinelli from pharmaSuisse told Swiss broadcaster SRF....
