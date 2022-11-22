Read full article on original website
South Korea’s transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday – ministry official
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday. Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.
Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down
SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
Canada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy, focus on ‘disruptive’ China
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada launched a new Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, vowing more resources to deal with a “disruptive” China while working with the world’s second-biggest economy on climate change and trade issues. In a 26-page document, Canada said it would boost its military presence in...
Kim Jong Un says North Korea’s goal is for world’s strongest nuclear force
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s ultimate goal is to possess the world’s most powerful nuclear force, as he promoted dozens of officials and scientists involved in the recent launch of North Korea’s largest ballistic missile, state media reported on Sunday.
U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday a price cap on Russian oil being proposed by the United States and its Western allies was in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue. “It’s in play,” Biden told reporters during...
Germany’s Scholz ‘surprised’ by companies’ China dependence
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday. “The importance of the Chinese market needs...
South Korea’s President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain “hostage” during an economic crisis. Thousands of unionised truckers kicked off their second major strike...
China’s Shenzhen limits indoor venue occupancy, asks public to work from home
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Shenzhen said it will limit restaurant and other indoor venues to 50% occupancy as part of its COVID prevention measures. New arrivals to the southern city will be barred from entering venues such as theatres and gyms for the first three days, it also said in a government notice on WeChat.
Decision on North American auto rules dispute ‘imminent’, Canada says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A decision should be made very soon on a dispute pitting Canada and Mexico against the United States on the interpretation of regional trade rules in the auto industry, Canada Minister of International Trade Mary Ng said on Friday. Canada this year joined Mexico in...
Venezuela delegation arrives in Mexico for talks with opposition
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A delegation representing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a “social agreement” with its political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year. Mediated by Norway,...
China reports third consecutive daily record for new COVID cases
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, setting a new high for the third consecutive day. That compared with 32,943 new cases a day earlier – 3,103 symptomatic...
Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing reported 424 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,436 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday. This compared with 509 symptomatic and 1,139 asymptomatic cases the day before. Authorities said 400 cases on Thursday were found outside...
U.S. yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; HK stocks slip on COVID concerns
TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening...
Russia’s justice ministry adds Meta to ‘extremist’ list – Kommersant
(Reuters) – Russia’s justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported. A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in “extremist activity”. Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.
Nigeria’s Lagos shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese ventures for $2.5 billion bridge
LAGOS (Reuters) – A consortium led by Portugal’s builder Mota-Engil and two Chinese ventures has been shortlisted by Nigeria’s Lagos state to build a $2.5 billion bridge that is expected to relieve severe congestion in the mega city, an official said on Sunday. The 37 kilometre Fourth...
UN rights boss says Russian strikes plunge millions into hardship
GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief said on Thursday that Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine since October had killed at least 77 civilians and were plunging millions of people into extreme hardship. “Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by...
Japan PM Kishida’s approval hits new low after ministers resign
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s public support slipped to a new low in a poll published on Sunday, as a series of cabinet resignations has compounded anger over the ruling party’s ties to a controversial religious group. Support for Kishida’s cabinet fell to 33.1%...
Russia denies slowing inspections for Ukraine grain ships
ANKARA (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to Turkey said on Friday that Moscow sends its representatives to more ship inspections in Istanbul per day than mandated under the Black Sea grain deal, rejecting a Ukrainian accusation that Russia is slowing down the process. Ukraine’s grain exports have proceeded more...
Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, trading in a narrow range between 60 and 61 to the dollar as it has for much of the week, supported by exporters buying roubles to cover month-end tax payments. At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the...
Exclusive-China central bank to offer cheap loans to support developers’ bonds-sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank will offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds issued by property developers, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the strongest policy support yet for the crisis-hit sector. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) hopes the loans...
