South Korea’s transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday – ministry official
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday. Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.
South Korea’s President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain “hostage” during an economic crisis. Thousands of unionised truckers kicked off their second major strike...
Pakistan interior minister asks former PM Khan to postpone march, cites militant threat
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan should postpone the resumption of his protest march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi, stating that there had been threats of attacks from militant groups. Khan has said he would resume his protest march...
Arab Monetary Fund signs $1 billion agreement to support Yemeni government reforms – Saudi state media
CAIRO (Reuters) – The Arab Monetary Fund has signed a $1 billion agreement to support Yemen’s economic reform programme to its Saudi-backed government, Saudi state media said on Sunday. The new package by the Abu Dhabi-based fund, which includes countries from the Middle East and North Africa, will...
Russia denies slowing inspections for Ukraine grain ships
ANKARA (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to Turkey said on Friday that Moscow sends its representatives to more ship inspections in Istanbul per day than mandated under the Black Sea grain deal, rejecting a Ukrainian accusation that Russia is slowing down the process. Ukraine’s grain exports have proceeded more...
Niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran over unrest – online video
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s niece, a well known rights activist, has called on foreign governments to cut all ties with Tehran over its violent crackdown on popular unrest kindled by the death in police custody of a young woman. A video of a...
Russia’s justice ministry adds Meta to ‘extremist’ list – Kommersant
(Reuters) – Russia’s justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported. A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in “extremist activity”. Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.
Iran sends more troops to Kurdish region as new protest flares
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have built up their presence in restive Kurdish regions, state media reported on Friday amid a crackdown on mass protests, as video showed dozens of people demonstrating in minority Baluch areas of the southwest. The mass demonstrations that erupted after the Sept....
More than 15,000 people missing in war in Ukraine, says official
KYIV (Reuters) – More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war in Ukraine, an official at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said on Thursday. The Hague-based organisation, created in the wake of the Balkan wars of the 1990s, opened an office in Kyiv in July to help Ukraine to document and track down missing people.
France’s Macron on McKinsey investigation: prosecutors will do their work
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Paris financial prosecutors investigation into the financing of his election campaigns and links with consulting firm McKinsey should proceed and that prosecutors will do their work. “There must be transparency,” Macron told journalists in response to questions about...
Canada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy, focus on ‘disruptive’ China
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada launched a new Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, vowing more resources to deal with a “disruptive” China while working with the world’s second-biggest economy on climate change and trade issues. In a 26-page document, Canada said it would boost its military presence in...
Japan PM Kishida’s approval hits new low after ministers resign
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s public support slipped to a new low in a poll published on Sunday, as a series of cabinet resignations has compounded anger over the ruling party’s ties to a controversial religious group. Support for Kishida’s cabinet fell to 33.1%...
UN rights boss says Russian strikes plunge millions into hardship
GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief said on Thursday that Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine since October had killed at least 77 civilians and were plunging millions of people into extreme hardship. “Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by...
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman said on Friday. “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to...
Iran’s Khamenei praises Basij forces for confronting ‘riots’ – TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Basij militia forces sacrificed their lives in “riots” sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The Basij force, affiliated with the country’s Revolutionary Guards, has been at...
Sao Tome and Principe government thwarts overnight coup attempt
SAO TOME (Reuters) – Authorities in the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe thwarted a coup attempt overnight, the prime minister and West Africa’s regional bloc said on Friday. The Gulf of Guinea nation’s military barracks came under attack shortly after midnight, Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada told...
U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday a price cap on Russian oil being proposed by the United States and its Western allies was in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue. “It’s in play,” Biden told reporters during...
Tokyo prosecutors search Dentsu, suspect bid-rigging on Olympics test events -media
TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo prosecutors searched advertising agency Dentsu and other firms in connection with possible bid-rigging for Tokyo Olympics test events, public broadcaster NHK and other domestic media reported on Friday. The move marks a widening of a corruption scandal that has centred on Olympic sponsors and a former member...
Germany’s Scholz ‘surprised’ by companies’ China dependence
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday. “The importance of the Chinese market needs...
Al Shabaab attack Somali military base, government forces fight back
MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Militants from Somalia’s al Shabaab attacked a military base in the central Galgaduud region on Friday, the group and a local government minister said, prompting violent clashes as the army and allied clans sought to repel them. The early morning attack in the village of...
