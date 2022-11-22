Read full article on original website
China’s Shenzhen limits indoor venue occupancy, asks public to work from home
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Shenzhen said it will limit restaurant and other indoor venues to 50% occupancy as part of its COVID prevention measures. New arrivals to the southern city will be barred from entering venues such as theatres and gyms for the first three days, it also said in a government notice on WeChat.
South Korea’s transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday – ministry official
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday. Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.
Italy PM empowers top aide Butti to oversee fast-broadband strategy – draft
MILAN (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has given cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti powers to oversee Rome’s strategic policies to develop ultra-fast broadband networks, a government decree seen by Reuters showed on Friday. The move comes ahead of an end-November deadline for state lender Cassa Depositi e...
Canada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy, focus on ‘disruptive’ China
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada launched a new Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, vowing more resources to deal with a “disruptive” China while working with the world’s second-biggest economy on climate change and trade issues. In a 26-page document, Canada said it would boost its military presence in...
Germany’s Scholz ‘surprised’ by companies’ China dependence
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday. “The importance of the Chinese market needs...
India forms panel to revamp only govt job guarantee scheme – source
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal rural development ministry has formed a panel to revamp its only job guarantee scheme in the hope of directing more work to the country’s poorer regions, a senior government official said on Friday. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,...
Russia’s justice ministry adds Meta to ‘extremist’ list – Kommersant
(Reuters) – Russia’s justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported. A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in “extremist activity”. Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.
Exclusive-China central bank to offer cheap loans to support developers’ bonds-sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank will offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds issued by property developers, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the strongest policy support yet for the crisis-hit sector. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) hopes the loans...
China reports third consecutive daily record for new COVID cases
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, setting a new high for the third consecutive day. That compared with 32,943 new cases a day earlier – 3,103 symptomatic...
Swiss Greens call for FIFA’s tax privileges to be revoked
ZURICH (Reuters) – A Swiss political party is calling for FIFA’s status as a non-profit organisation to be revoked in Switzerland, where the football governing body is registered. “FIFA is not a ‘non-profit association’ but a profit machine on the back of human rights,” said Aline Trede, from...
India regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s banking regulator has declined a payment aggregator licence for the One 97 Communications Ltd unit that owns the popular Paytm brand, asking it to reapply with 120 days after meeting certain conditions. The regulator asked Paytm Payments Services Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of One...
Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing reported 424 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,436 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday. This compared with 509 symptomatic and 1,139 asymptomatic cases the day before. Authorities said 400 cases on Thursday were found outside...
German parliament passes welfare reform to boost benefits and training
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lower and upper houses of parliament passed a welfare reform on Friday that will raise unemployment benefits from the beginning of next year and provide new help to train people who are out of work. The reform is less ambitious than one originally planned...
Russia denies slowing inspections for Ukraine grain ships
ANKARA (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to Turkey said on Friday that Moscow sends its representatives to more ship inspections in Istanbul per day than mandated under the Black Sea grain deal, rejecting a Ukrainian accusation that Russia is slowing down the process. Ukraine’s grain exports have proceeded more...
South Korea’s President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain “hostage” during an economic crisis. Thousands of unionised truckers kicked off their second major strike...
Decision on North American auto rules dispute ‘imminent’, Canada says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A decision should be made very soon on a dispute pitting Canada and Mexico against the United States on the interpretation of regional trade rules in the auto industry, Canada Minister of International Trade Mary Ng said on Friday. Canada this year joined Mexico in...
France’s Macron on McKinsey investigation: prosecutors will do their work
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Paris financial prosecutors investigation into the financing of his election campaigns and links with consulting firm McKinsey should proceed and that prosecutors will do their work. “There must be transparency,” Macron told journalists in response to questions about...
Spanish windfall tax on banks, energy firms clears first hurdle
MADRID (Reuters) – An amended windfall tax proposal for Spanish banks and large energies companies cleared its first hurdle in parliament on Thursday with the backing of the leftist ruling coalition and several regional parties. Some parties in Spain’s northern regions, where energy companies and banks have a significant...
EU ministers discuss migration after France-Italy spat
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU interior ministers gathered for an emergency meeting on Friday to try and ease resurgent tensions over illegal migration, after the fate of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean triggered harsh words between Paris and Rome. The issue of who should take responsibility for those reaching the wealthy European...
Qatar reviewing London investments after transport ads ban – FT
LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar has launched a review of its investments in London after the city’s transport authority this week banned the Gulf state’s tourism advertisements on the capital’s buses, taxis and Underground train system, Saturday’s Financial Times reported. The paper said the move by...
