Invest or Pay Down Debt? Why Not Both?

Motley Fool contributor, Leila Kartforosh, shares how to juggle multiple financial goals at once. Whether you want to pay down debt, invest in the market, save money, or make a big purchase, there are strategies to work toward them all.

