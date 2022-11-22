ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Analysis: As NBA's first quarter ends, the contenders emerge

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zej8m_0jJeycwz00

Miami Heat President Pat Riley has a longstanding belief: After 20 games, a team knows its identity.

He’s right. And after 20 games, title contenders are usually known as well.

Think of this as the end of the season’s first quarter. That’s basically where the NBA is right now, with teams starting to approach the 20-game mark. There’s much basketball left to be played, but 20 games has proven — almost without fail — to be more than enough of a sample size when determining which teams have a legitimate shot at a championship.

The numbers show it. The teams know it, too.

“We look at 20 games,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. “It can get stretched out a bit if you have injuries, but for the most part, your identity and who you are is pretty much set. You’ve gone through the league to a degree. ... You kind of have an idea of who you are, where you need to improve, your strengths from a numbers standpoint, and then the players pretty much have an idea of what kind of team you’re going to be.”

In 2005-06, Miami had the league’s 13th-best record through 20 games; the Heat were just 10-10, though few knew at the time Riley was about to return as coach. In 1997-98, Chicago — then winners of five of the league’s last seven titles— was 11th-best in the NBA through 20 games; the Bulls looked bored and were 12-8.

Those are the only two instances of an eventual NBA champion not being in the top 10 in terms of record that deep into a season. (In fairness, there were a few seasons without 10 teams back in the early days, but play along.)

That’s bad news for a lot of teams right now.

Each of the last 16 champions have had no worse than the fifth-best record through 20 games.

Golden State last season, best record through 20 games. The 2018-19 Toronto Raptors and 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers, best record through 20 games. The 2014-15 and 2016-17 Warriors, best record through 20 games.

They all won titles.

That’s good news for the Boston Celtics, who are well on their way to having the best record in the NBA at the 20-game mark this season. That’s not great news for the Warriors, who are 8-10 and 11th in the West — but are still well within striking distance of everyone. That’s also not great news for the Heat, who finished with the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference last season and are 7-11 now with a slew of key players hurt.

“We need to figure out what it’s going to take to win and figure out what everybody needs to do differently, more consistently,” Golden State guard Stephen Curry said. “Forget the road record, you can’t even find a sustainable period of success when habits start to form and we’re in a position where we’re feeling good about ourselves. We’re still searching and chasing a little bit.”

The Celtics aren’t chasing. They’re among those being chased. The team with the best record through 20 games has won the title 34 times in the league’s first 76 seasons.

“You have to be able to make each other better whether you have the ball or not,” said Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla, who in the span of less than two months has gone from being an assistant coach, to the person in charge after the Ime Udoka suspension, to the coach of a team that’s a popular pick to win the NBA title. “And our guys are bought into making each other better if they have the ball or not. It’s cool to watch.”

The Celtics should be the first team not to write off anyone. They were 10-10 through 20 games last season and wound up in the NBA Finals, where they fell to Golden State in six games.

Besides, rallies from near the middle to the top have happened before.

The 2002-03 San Antonio Spurs were ninth-best after 20 games; the 1998-99 Spurs were eighth-best, and both those clubs went on to win titles. During Michael Jordan’s first championship season, 1990-91, the Bulls were 10th in the league after 20 games.

And in the NBA’s initial two seasons, the first two champions got off to slow starts. The 1946-47 Philadelphia Warriors were fifth-best out of 11 teams through 20 games; a year later, the Baltimore Bulls were fourth-best out of eight teams.

And this year, let’s face it, mediocrity reigns. It’s still early. Not enough time has passed for anyone to truly separate themselves. A five-game winning streak could send some clubs vaulting up the standings. A five-game slide could send some teams into a freefall.

So, maybe this will be the season when a team can buck the trend, shake off a slower-than-anticipated start and become a contender after all.

But in games, the team that leads after the first quarter usually wins.

In seasons, it tends to go the same way. And the first quarter is about to end. If a team is going to get into the race, this would be a good time to get into gear.

___

Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Phoenix visits Sacramento, aims to break road slide

Phoenix Suns (13-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-8, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hits the road against Sacramento looking to break its three-game road skid. The Kings are 4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 27.7 assists...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup against the Pelicans

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (11-8, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the New Orleans Pelicans. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks third in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Pelicans have gone 7-5 against...
The Associated Press

Jazz face the Bulls on 4-game losing streak

Chicago Bulls (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-10, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Jazz take on Chicago. The Jazz are 6-2 in home games. Utah is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.1...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Klay Thompson stays patient searching for his shot, the Golden State Warriors’ offense starts humming along like days of old. The snappy ball movement matters for the defending champions as they still strive to find defensive consistency. “It’s been fun to watch,” coach Steve Kerr said. “... “I loved Klay’s game tonight.” Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods to return to PNC Championship with son, Charlie

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie are returning to the PNC Championship with hopes of doing one better than last year. The 20-team field is for winners of majors or The Players Championship and a child or parent. This will be the third time Woods plays. A year ago, he and Charlie finished one shot behind John Daly and his son. The 36-hole event, televised by NBC, is Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando. “We have been looking forward to this week all year,” Woods said. “This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Jones posts double-double as UNLV routs Life Pacific 126-54

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Karl Jones came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 12 rebounds and UNLV remained unbeaten with a 126-54 victory over Life Pacific on Saturday night. Jones added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Rebels (7-0). Jackie Johnson III scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Keshon Gilbert shot 4 for 5 and had 13 points. Albert Matute led the way for the Warriors with 13 points and two steals. Daniel Hernandez and Pedro Leal-Cruz scored eight apiece. ___
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Caleb Williams perfectly faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for the first of his three rushing touchdowns against Notre Dame, he went to the Southern California sideline and extended a stiff-arm with his body coiled in a familiar way. Williams’ teammates had been demanding a Heisman Trophy pose from him, and USC’s spectacular quarterback is nothing if not a team player. “They kept saying it, so I just ended up doing it in the moment,” Williams said with a smile and a shrug. Williams and the Trojans had plenty to celebrate after a skid-snapping rivalry victory over the Fighting Irish kept them in play for even bigger honors — and made Williams the probable frontrunner to collect the real trophy next month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Mackenzie Holmes' 27 points leads No. 6 Indiana past Memphis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes continued her strong play in the Las Vegas Invitational with 27 points and five rebounds to lead No. 6 Indiana to a 79-64 victory over Memphis on Saturday night. Holmes totaled 53 points and 17 rebounds as the Hoosiers went 2-0 at The Mirage in Las Vegas. She made a combined 22 of 25 shots, including 12 of 15 against Memphis (4-3). “Something I pride myself in is being efficient when I get the ball,” Holmes said. “Getting shots that are good for me, shots that I practiced, the moves that I make in games that I practice day in and day out so that I have confidence in them. I try my best to take good shots and try to be efficient every time I’m on the court.” The Hoosiers (7-0) are off to their best start since opening 10-0 in the 2018-19 season. They have won every game by double digits.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Blues host the Stars after Kyrou’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues’ 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Replay reversal on TD catch proves costly in Patriots loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Henry was ruled on the field to have secured a tough catch at the goal line for what would have been a third-quarter touchdown to give the New England Patriots the lead late in the third quarter at Minnesota. After a lengthy replay review, the call was overturned to an incomplete pass. The Patriots had to settle for a field goal — and didn’t score again in the 33-26 loss to the Vikings. “They called what they called,” Henry said. “I believe I caught it, but they made a call. Just got to live with it.” The officials, with referee Alex Kemp leading the group, conferred with the NFL during the review. The determination was that the ball touched the ground and Henry lost control.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Podziemski powers Santa Clara to 86-76 victory over Iona

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandin Podziemski finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to propel Santa Clara to an 86-76 victory over Iona in the Las Vegas Classic on Saturday night. Podziemski sank 7 of 13 shots, all three of his 3-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws for the Broncos (5-2). He added three steals. Keshawn Justice scored 19 on 6-of-10 shooting. Jacob Holt came off the bench to score 12 without missing a shot.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Associated Press

Pope leads UCSD against Eastern Michigan

UCSD Tritons (2-4) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -4; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Bryce Pope scored 31 points in UCSD’s 75-70 win against the George Washington Colonials. The Eagles are...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ohio State's Day will face doubters now

Welcome to Jim Harbaugh’s previous life, Ryan Day. This is the way things go at the top of college football’s food chain. If you can’t win the most important game on your schedule, there will be questions about whether you are the right man for the job. For the second straight season, Harbaugh’s Michigan team pummeled Day and Ohio State. Day is 45-5 at Ohio State as Urban Meyer’s replacement, but he is 1-2 against Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
580K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy