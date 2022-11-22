Read full article on original website
Atom Bank lands £30m funding to boost lending and fuel growth
UK challenger Atom Bank has raised £30 million from previous investors BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners as it looks to drive its “ongoing growth and development”. The new cash injection means the Durham-based firm has now raised £105 million over 2022, having previously raised $75 million...
Danish fintech Pleo hires Meri Williams as new CTO
Danish fintech Pleo has appointed Meri Williams as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Williams, who joins from healthtech Healx, was formerly CTO at UK challenger Monzo, where they helped scale the engineering and data team by 500% and led “significant” investment in platform resilience and business continuity as Monzo’s customer base grew to more than 4 million.
Changpeng Zhao, FTX and ‘cryptogeddon’
The FTX debacle has shaken the world of crypto. In years to come, it will be viewed as a moment of reckoning for the market—when the Wild West of the emergent years was replaced by control and discipline. Much like the dotcom crash, it’ll sweep away speculation and bad...
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Atoa, Djamo, Flourish, Hardbacon & Nine25
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. UK paytech Atoa has announced...
