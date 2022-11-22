Read full article on original website
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 16 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping
As someone who spends all day every day scouring Amazon for the best deals, Black Friday is my Super Bowl. There are thousands of deals in every category imaginable, and I make it my mission to find the deepest discounts on the best products each year. This holiday is no different, and lucky for you, I’m gifting you a list of my top 16 Amazon Black Friday deals to make your shopping experience a little easier.
I’m Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon Leggings While They’re Just $14 for Cyber Monday
Whenever I tell people that I don’t own jeans, their eyebrows immediately raise into their hairlines. But it’s true — I’m either in a dress or a flowy top paired with leggings. As such, I’m constantly on the hunt for super comfortable and flattering leggings that complete a variety of outfits and, hopefully, aren’t too expensive. That’s not to say I don’t love my name-brand Fabletics and Splendid leggings, because, of course, I do. But since I like to buy leggings in bulk, I’m definitely always on the hunt for a good deal — and fortunately, my faves from Leggings Depot are going for just $14 right now.
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Early Cyber Monday Deals I’m Adding to My Cart Starting at $9
I hope you haven’t put your credit card away just yet, because while Black Friday deals may be over, Cyber Monday discounts are just starting. If you’re not planning to go all out for Cyber Monday, you may want to reconsider: I’ve selected some of the very best (and practical) early deals on Amazon that you’ll want to take advantage of while you can. Running low on socks? My favorite Hanes pack is on sale for just $6. Need holiday outfit inspo? This silky slip skirt will do the job without a hefty price tag. Perhaps your complexion needs a boost? Here’s a $13-vitamin C moisturizer that’ll get you glowing in no time. Convinced you might need to do a little more shopping? I hope so.
The 25 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Early Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon for Up to 60% Off
I love an online sale as much as the next person, but few things stress me out quite like Cyber Monday. Suddenly you’re back at your desk after a long holiday weekend attempting to sort through your now crowded inbox, all while attempting to shop every retailer’s one-day-only sale. You’ve got Zoom open in one tab and Amazon open in another; over the past few years, we’ve created one of the most hectic post-holiday routines.
Zoe Saldaña Looks Like a Goddess in This Enchanting Black Dress for 'Vogue Mexico'
Zoe Saldaña is reminding everyone that she’s an IRL goddess with her latest photoshoot, and no one can take their eys off of her! On Nov 25, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a series of enchanting photos from her latest, rare photoshoot with Vogue Mexico. For the gorgeous cover shoot, she shared the caption, “Over the moon with this vogue cover. Big bucket item off my list of dreams. Thank you. Gracias. Grazie Mille.” Along with that, she tagged everyone who made the photo shoot possible, from the photographer to the stylist assistant. You can see the photos HERE. For the...
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are So Soft, 67,700 People Love Them — and They're $10 for Black Friday
Think about running errands, working from home, or perfecting your skin cycling routine: What are you wearing in each of these scenarios? There’s a possibility you’re doing these everyday tasks in sweatpants, the hero wardrobe staple that’s finally gotten the hype it deserves thanks to stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Lopez coming up with creative ways to rock them. If you’re in the market for a new, anything-but-basic pair, Leggings Depot’s sweatpants should be on your radar.
Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%
Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch’s big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch’s, an absolute must-check-out. Though it’s hard to believe, the designer’s Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022’s is one of the best — mark our words.
We Can’t Believe It: The Coziest Version of This Hollywood-Loved Shoe Is Finally on Sale
Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona sandals have become quite the celebrity footwear staple over the last few years. Stars have been trading in their designer shoes left and right for the ultra-comfy slides; Tracee Ellis Ross paired her Birks with Prada, Julianne Moore wore hers with Valentino, and supermodels are always making the case for wearing them off-duty, proving the sandals to be a far more versatile shoe than many may have given them credit for.
Skims’ Highly Anticipated Sale Has Prices Starting at $22, but Items Are Selling Out by the Minute
If you’re like me, you’re on your phone or computer right now, urgently shopping all of the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals. I’ve already found savings on extremely cozy Uggs, ultra-comfortable walking slides, Amazon best-sellers, and more. But one opportunity stands out from the rest: the Skims bi-annual sale; which is conveniently happening during today’s internet-wide Black Friday sales.
Psst... You're Supposed to Wear Sunscreen Year-Round
It’s clear that this past summer, SPF became cool — just ask TikTok. However, when I started Supergoop! over 15 years ago, it was anything but. While I’m super happy to see sunscreen getting the product buzz it deserves, as someone who has lived, breathed, and dreamt about SPF for so long, I think it’s important to caution us all against calling it a trend. By its very definition, a trend does not last. That’s why today, I want to share a PSA: don’t put away the SPF now that the weather might be a bit cooler. Wear it every day, rain or shine — and every single season.
The Expensive-Looking Jewelry Worn by Julia Roberts and Katie Holmes Is on Sale Starting at Just $18
Baublebar is a one-stop shop for holiday shopping, and luckily its Black Friday sale is in full swing until November 29. You can snag 30 percent off almost every single product with the code BB30. This is all good news, but if I had to identify a thorn, it would be that there is an endless amount of jewelry, home products, ornaments, gifts, and more that deserve to be in your cart. So where do you start?
Jennifer Lopez Announced New Music in a Cropped Corset and an Ultra Low-Rise Leather Skirt
As her love for Ben Affleck continues to grow, Jennifer Lopez is creating new music to reflect the evolution of their rekindled relationship. On Friday, the singer announced she would be releasing a follow-up album to This Is Me...Then (aptly titled This Is Me...Now), 20 years later. In a short...
Hurry! Nordstrom’s Massive Black Friday Sale Still Has 6,000 Deals on Designer Clothing, Shoes, and Bags
Even as a shopping writer, I can admit that Black Friday is a bit overrated. Sometimes, items sell out immediately or the discounts just aren’t as steep as you expected, but the one sale that shouldn’t go under the radar this year is Nordstrom’s. With more than $6,000-off discounts on designer clothing, bags, and shoes, starting at just $9, you can save up to 60 percent off right now,
Reese Witherspoon’s Go-To Sneaker Brand Is Up to 44% Off at Amazon Today
Ever since Reese Witherspoon was first spotted wearing Tretorn sneakers in 2019, the retro-inspired shoes have become a mainstay in her wardrobe. The actress has been known to wear her Rawlins sneakers with everything from jeans and a sweater to a dress, and thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday Sale, you can get her exact pair on sale for $64.
The Denim Brand Jennifer Garner Says Fits “Just Right” Is on Sale Today With Deals Up to 76% Off
It’s time, everyone. Roll up your sleeves, adjust your glasses, and break out your ever-growing wish list: Black Friday is here. With the amount of sales begging for your attention, celebrity-loved jeans should be at the top of your list. As luck would have it, Joe’s Jeans — a Jennifer Garner favorite — are on sale for up to 76 percent off today in select styles and sizes.
These Dyson Airwrap Attachments Make All the Difference
There's no question that I love doing the occasional blow-out. However, when you have delicate natural hair, you have to be extra cautious to protect against heat damage and breakage. This often means doing as few passes as possible with both your blowdryer and flat iron so you can avoid...
