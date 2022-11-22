Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for Black Friday (PS5, Xbox)
The Call of Duty franchise has been one of the biggest players in gaming for a while now, and if you grew up in the early 2000s, you’re familiar with the iconic Modern Warfare campaigns. Well, the game’s latest iteration is already a smash hit and a lot of fun, and if you want to pick it up for Xbox or PlayStation, Walmart has it discounted down to $55 from $70, which is great for a newly released game.
Digital Trends
7 video game hidden gems to pick up this Black Friday
From Elden Ring to God of War Ragnarok, 2022 has been full of amazing high-profile games. Still, there are plenty of other cool games that flew under the radar as they came out early in the year or are a bit more niche than your standard AAA game. Despite that, these titles contain some of the most entertaining gaming moments of the year. Many of these titles got deep discounts during Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and are worth giving a look if you want to try more 2022 games before the end of the year. From OlliOlli World to Fir Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, these are some 2022 video games you should pick up this Black Friday.
Digital Trends
Nons SL660 review: the magical film camera I fell in love with
The product of a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Nons SL660 is now a reality. This unique camera offers the fun of an instax camera combined with the premium build quality and the flexibility of an interchangeable lens system. Contents. As someone who grew up as a digital photographer, I’ve always...
Thanksgiving Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Feasts on $64M as ‘Strange World’ Flops With $18.6M
In a troubled start for the year-end holiday season, the feast at the 2022 Thanksgiving box office was among the most paltry in years as a varied menu of new movies largely failed to entice mainstream moviegoers. The big exception was Marvel Studios and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which stayed atop the five-day holiday chart box office — Wednesday-Sunday — with a hearty domestic gross of $64 million from 4,258 theaters for a global cume north of $675 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Black Panther 2' Rules, 'Strange World' Goes Cold While 'Glass Onion' Carves Up CompetitionHow 'The Menu'...
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP gaming PC is $450 for Cyber Monday
Every year, gamers look forward to upgrading their machines with Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. If you’re planning to take advantage of the latter, you can actually make your purchase right now if you’re interested in the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop, which is available from HP for $450 after a $400 discount that nearly halves its original price of $850. There’s a chance that the offer doesn’t make it to Cyber Monday, so just to be sure that you don’t miss out, you might want to push through with the transaction right now.
Digital Trends
These are the apps that have kept me glued to the Quest Pro
The Meta Quest Pro isn’t perfect. It’s certainly a device that shoots for the stars to land among the clouds. And while it’s still early days for this platform and for this technology as a whole, there’s a surprising amount of depth to the app ecosystem available.
Digital Trends
These are the best PS5 game Black Friday deals to shop today
As someone who collects physical games, I love Black Friday. It’s an easy way to boost my gaming library by picking up a batch of games at a discount. This year’s sales extravaganza is an especially exciting one in that regard. Last year, we were only one year out from the PlayStation 5, so Sony was a little more careful about its discounts considering how light its library of big console exclusives was at that point. With a more robust PS5 library in 2022, Sony seems much more generous about slashing prices this year.
Digital Trends
How to level up weapons fast in Warzone 2.0
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, you’re only as good as the weapon you’re carrying. Much like its predecessor, how well you perform is tied to the attachments on your weapon, which are earned by gaining XP. In this installment, leveling up weapons can feel like a grind, meaning you’ll need to find an effective method to farm XP. Thankfully, there are several useful methods for earning weapon XP, allowing you to earn all attachments quickly.
Digital Trends
Pokémon Legends: Arceus deserves DLC before Scarlet and Violet
Even dozens of hours into Pokémon Scarlet, I still find myself daydreaming about Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Released in January 2022, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was the revelation the series had long waited for. It shook up the standard formula of Pokémon, emphasizing surveying environments, as well as hunting and capturing Pokémon, in a refreshing way for a series that had started to stagnate. As I continue to play through Pokémon Scarlet, I am starting to miss aspects of Pokémon Legends: Arceus more and more. As a result, I find myself keeping my fingers crossed that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will get support in the form of DLC before Scarlet and Violet.
Digital Trends
Should you buy a gaming PC on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
The fear of missing out on a great gaming PC deal is real; for some, that means they would prefer to wait for Cyber Monday. Well, let’s take a look at whether it’s worth waiting an extra few days for those cheap gaming PC deals or if it’s better to grab one of the several deals we’ve collected for you here.
Digital Trends
Even the Apple Watch Ultra is discounted for Black Friday 2022
With so many Black Friday deals floating around, we probably shouldn’t be surprised to see the Apple Watch Ultra go on sale, but it surprisingly has, which is rare for a high-end Apple product. Well, if you’ve had your eye on one and want to buy it, Amazon has them on sale for $739, down from the usual $799 they go for.
Digital Trends
This massive 85-inch Sony 4K TV is $400 off for Black Friday
Are you looking for a seriously big screen for your home theater? With Black Friday TV deals officially landing today, there’s not a better time to buy than right now, and you need to check out this offer on the massive 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV. Normally $2,400, this huge TV is on sale right now for a $400 markdown that knocks the price down to $2,000. That’s still not what most of us would consider “cheap,” but this discounted 85-inch TV has a lot going for it. If you’re in the market for a truly big-screen TV, here’s why you should consider buying it.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, November 26: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#525)
Trying to solve Wordle #525 for November 26, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
Digital Trends
And just like that, the PS5 is back in stock at Walmart – hurry!
Gamers who have been patiently waiting for stocks of the PlayStation 5 to become available in this year’s Black Friday deals should head over to Walmart’s website to pick up the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, which you can purchase for $559. A discount wasn’t expected for this recently-released bundle, but it has been difficult to find it for sale anywhere. You need to hurry if you want it though because we’re pretty sure that stocks won’t last long. After all, it’s the third PS5 restock we’ve seen in the last three days.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch OLED TV Cyber Monday deal is the one to beat
Cyber Monday is right around the corner, but we already have a frontrunner for the offer to beat among the Cyber Monday TV deals: Best Buy’s $600 discount for the 65-inch LG B2 Series OLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,900. We expect this bargain to sell quickly, so to make sure that you don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, finalize your purchase as soon as you can.
Digital Trends
Avoid this Black Friday gaming PC and buy this gaming laptop instead
With so many Black Friday gaming PC deals going on, a few of them aren’t really that great. For example, this Gamer Xtreme from CyberPowerPC looks good at first glance, but for a little bit extra, you can get a laptop with a better GPU. You save a bit of space and don’t have to look through several gaming monitor deals, although it might be worth it if you want to use your laptop as a desktop replacement.
Digital Trends
Don’t miss this (Oculus) Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle deal
For gamers who want to jump into virtual reality, here’s an offer from Walmart’s Black Friday deals that may interest you — a bundle that includes the 128GB version of the Meta Quest 2, plus copies of Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4, for an affordable $349. The VR headset is originally priced at $400, and the two games normally cost $30 and $40, respectively, for total savings of $121. More than 1,000 shoppers have purchased this bundle in the past 24 hours though, so before stocks run out, you might want to send in your order.
Digital Trends
Ends soon: Save $800 on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor
With Black Friday over, many great deals have finished that we aren’t likely going to see coming back as Cyber Monday deals. There are still a few great deals left over, such as this deal on the Odyssey Neo G9. Samsung is still discounting it massively by $800 down to $1,500 from its usual $2,300. But you should pick it up quickly since we aren’t sure when exactly the deal will expire or if it will show up again for Cyber Monday. We’ve already seen similar deals end in the past few hours, so if you like it, pick it up!
