Ford Motors’ product recall and macro challenges could continue to keep the stock under pressure over the near term. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is recalling over 518,000 SUVs in the U.S. on account of some fire incidents in two of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) models. Given the challenging macroeconomic environment, intense competition, and declining demand for its SUVs, the recall will probably be a setback for the company. Also, the news might put pressure on Ford stock, which is down more than 35% year-to-date.

2 DAYS AGO