myozarksonline.com
Sal Monella is known for crashing hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts
Make sure you haven’t invited an unwanted guest to your Thanksgiving gathering this year. Sal Monella is known for crashing hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts across the country each year, turning what should be a great Thanksgiving with friends and family into one that you’ll try hard to forget. Laclede County Health Department Head Nurse, Kim Smith, says there are some things you can do to keep Sal Monella away from your Thanksgiving meal…………..
myozarksonline.com
Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce 3rd Annual Light Up Pulaski County holiday light celebration and contest
The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce will launch its 3rd Annual Light Up Pulaski County, a holiday lights celebration and contest. This event is sponsored by Amazon, Laclede Electric Cooperative, the Security Bank of Pulaski County, Waypoint United Methodist Church, and the City of Waynesville. Light Up Pulaski County will be held Thursday, December 8th through Monday, December 26th. Businesses, Non-profits, and Residents are invited to participate; register by December 6th. Fees are $50 for businesses and $25 for non-profits and residents. Judging categories are North Pole Award for best residential display that has an organized appearance or theme; the Santa’s Helper Award for best decorated non-profit; the Keep it Local Award for best-decorated business; the Spirit of Christmas Award for best traditional decorations; the Northern Lights Award for best high-tech lights and People’s Choice Award, where the community votes. Judging for People’s Choice will be held from December 8th through December 19th. All other judgings will occur December 15th through December 17th between the hours of 6 – 9 p.m. Winners will be announced on December 19th. To kick off Light Up Pulaski County, on November 26th, Shop Small Saturday, the Chamber will have a Special Santa decoration out in the community at a participating business from www.itsallherelocal.com. If you spot him, take a picture with him, and share it on Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #WSRCSantaSpotted. Then Santa will be rotated around other local businesses; remember when you see him get a picture and share it on social media for an entry to win a special prize. For the depiction of our Special Santa, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WaynesvilleStRobertChamber or www.wsrchamber.com. For more information or to register visit www.lightuppulaskicounty.com or please contact the Chamber at (573) 336-5121 or [email protected].
myozarksonline.com
Trading Post 11-23
SPONSORS: **** Missouri Farm Bureau Agents, Jim Anthony in Laclede and Dallas Counties and Scott McCowen in Laclede County, and Westgate Trailers of Mountain Grove and Springfield, AND CHECK OUT THE NEWEST LOCATION IN LEBANON. 1. 91 S10 PARTS TRUCK. GOOD MOTOR AND DRIVETRAIN 800 OBO 660 221 4767. 2....
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
lakeexpo.com
22 Jumping Bass Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787
Pre-construction Lakefront Ultramodern Fortress ready in approximately 14 months! This Three-level lakefront property is just off MM 44 and is peaceful and quiet! Starting with a level driveway to an oversized 3-car garage, you are entering into million-dollar vibes! This home boasts 5,900 sq ft with special features such as an exterior elevator for the two lower levels and future dock, 3 living rooms, walk-in closets, 4 electric fireplaces, large pantry, and laundry on every floor. The chef’s dream kitchen comprises of a supersized island, convection oven, extra-large refrigerator & two dishwashers. It also includes 9 bedrooms and 7.5 baths with 5 bedrooms as en-suites. There is a lower level saferoom, outside grill with a sink , and a gorgeous walkout to a deck on each level that is great for entertainment! Want upgrades? For an additional $$ you can have a helipad, inground swimming pool and/or dock! This dream home is a movie star style status so don’t miss out and call today!
KFVS12
Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
KYTV
Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The Marching Mizzou marching band will be one of 12 marching bands in the lineup. According to a press release, the 350-person band will lead the parade after stepping off from the traditional starting point at West 77th St. and Central Park West.
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
Missouri officials warn of ‘highly pathogenic’ avian flu in southwest MO
Investigators with the United States Department of Agriculture are working with poultry producers in Missouri after a case of highly pathogenic avian flu was discovered in SW Missouri.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
myozarksonline.com
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
KYTV
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
myozarksonline.com
Domestic assault arrest in Camdenton
A man from Linn Creek has been arrested for domestic assault. Camdenton Police responded to the 900 block of North Business Route 5 on Thursday, after a woman ran into the store seeking help. The victim told the responding officer that they were in their truck and 29 year old David Casey had been drinking, and they got into an argument. She said that during the argument Casey hit her in the face with his fist at least 3 times. She said she got out of the vehicle and ran into the store. Casey was arrested later in the day on Thursday, and is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond.
myozarksonline.com
Eldon man accused of statutory rape
A man from Eldon is charged with crimes against a child following an investigation by the Camdenton Police Department. The investigation began in July when the Police Department was contacted by the mother of a 14-year-old girl who said that 22-year-old De’ Aaron Derrick Knowles had been sneaking into their residence and having sexual contact with the child. Knowles also allegedly had hit the victim in the face several times. Knowles was allegedly in possession of a gun during at least one of the incidents. 22-year-old De’Aaron Derrick Knowles has been charged with statutory rape, child abuse, assault, and harassment, without bond.
