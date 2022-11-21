The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce will launch its 3rd Annual Light Up Pulaski County, a holiday lights celebration and contest. This event is sponsored by Amazon, Laclede Electric Cooperative, the Security Bank of Pulaski County, Waypoint United Methodist Church, and the City of Waynesville. Light Up Pulaski County will be held Thursday, December 8th through Monday, December 26th. Businesses, Non-profits, and Residents are invited to participate; register by December 6th. Fees are $50 for businesses and $25 for non-profits and residents. Judging categories are North Pole Award for best residential display that has an organized appearance or theme; the Santa’s Helper Award for best decorated non-profit; the Keep it Local Award for best-decorated business; the Spirit of Christmas Award for best traditional decorations; the Northern Lights Award for best high-tech lights and People’s Choice Award, where the community votes. Judging for People’s Choice will be held from December 8th through December 19th. All other judgings will occur December 15th through December 17th between the hours of 6 – 9 p.m. Winners will be announced on December 19th. To kick off Light Up Pulaski County, on November 26th, Shop Small Saturday, the Chamber will have a Special Santa decoration out in the community at a participating business from www.itsallherelocal.com. If you spot him, take a picture with him, and share it on Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #WSRCSantaSpotted. Then Santa will be rotated around other local businesses; remember when you see him get a picture and share it on social media for an entry to win a special prize. For the depiction of our Special Santa, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WaynesvilleStRobertChamber or www.wsrchamber.com. For more information or to register visit www.lightuppulaskicounty.com or please contact the Chamber at (573) 336-5121 or [email protected].

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO