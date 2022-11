SALT LAKE CITY – For the second straight season and the fourth time in the last five, the University of Utah Football team is headed to the Pac-12 Championship game. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. MT on Friday, Dec. 2 in Las Vegas, Nev., with the Utes looking to defend their title in Allegiant Stadium.

