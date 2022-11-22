Read full article on original website
U.S. Urges Caution On Low-quoted Russian Oil Prices As EU Debates Price Cap
The Biden administration broke its silence on Wednesday on European Union deliberations over a $65-70 per barrel Russian oil price cap on Wednesday, warning far-lower prices cited for some Russian Urals crude shipments should be approached with caution. A U.S. official told Reuters that recently quoted Urals prices in the...
Analysis: Republicans Cry Weakness, Others See Sense In Biden's China Protest Response
The administration of President Joe Biden has drawn Republican fire for its cautious response to nationwide protests in China against COVID-19 lockdowns, with some lawmakers accusing it of failing to seize a historic moment. But some analysts say caution is the right approach given the volatile U.S.-China relationship and the...
Overseas Chinese Step Up Protests As Calls Mount For Change
From Sydney to Toronto, mainland Chinese have stepped up protests this week, with demands to end the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions evolving into calls to "free China" and for President Xi Jinping to step down. Overseas-based Chinese and their supporters rallied in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York and...
Commerce Secretary To Tout U.S. Strategy To Counter China
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday will argue the United States must do more to counter China while insisting the world's two largest economies should not isolate from each other. "We have to run faster and out innovate and keep pushing," Raimondo told reporters Tuesday previewing her planned speech at...
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
Royal news – live: William and Kate arrive at Earthshot Prize green carpet amid three-day trip to US
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston amid their three-day trip to the United States.Earlier in the day, Prince William met with US president Joe Biden before touring the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy, as the Princess of Wales made a solo visit to Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge on Friday.Meanwhile, sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have apparently nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians” in a sharp response to the trailer for their new Netflix documentary series.The Times report that...
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Russia Will Lose 100,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War This Year: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he is convinced the Russian army will lose 100,000 military personnel in the war by the end of 2022. Speaking in an evening video address, Zelensky added that Russia is losing "hundreds" of mobilized soldiers and mercenaries in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces are holding against Russian offense.
Russian Army Is Withdrawing From Another Ukrainian Region: Soldiers 'Preparing For Evacuation'
Certain units of the Russian army are now withdrawing from their positions in the temporarily occupied region of Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. The Russian army has abandoned the police station and school buildings in the village of Mykhailivka. Moscow's troops are also abandoning the private homes they looted in the city of Polohy and the village of Inzhenerne, as per the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Poland Wants To Annex Ukraine, Claims Russia; Zelensky's Aide 'Laugh At It'
Poland is allegedly planning to annex Ukrainian territories and is already preparing to hold "referendums" in several areas, several Russian officials have claimed. Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, on Wednesday said Poland is looking to annex the Ukrainian regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and part of Ternopil, he told Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian intelligence.
Ramaphosa Political Fate Hangs In Balance In South Africa
The political future of President Cyril Ramaphosa hung in the balance on Friday, as South Africans wondered whether he would cling to power or resign over accusations that he sought to cover up a burglary at his farm. On Thursday, the 70-year-old head of state was rumoured to be close...
Asian Stocks Join Global Rally And Dollar Drops On Fed Rate Joy
Asian stocks extended a global rally Thursday and the dollar fell after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell flagged a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes and China opened the way for a softer approach to fighting Covid. A growing sense of hope that months of sharp monetary tightening...
Biden signs emergency law forcing US rail unions to accept wages deal
US President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a rare intervention by Congress forcing freight rail unions to accept a salary deal, avoiding a possibly devastating strike -- but putting the pro-union Democrat in an awkward political position. - No choice - Judging by the overwhelmingly bipartisan support in Congress for forcing through the deal, the political hit for overriding the union holdouts will be contained for Biden.
Exclusive-China's Top Banks To Issue Offshore Loans To Help Developers Repay Debt -sources
China has ordered its top four state-owned banks to issue offshore loans to help developers repay overseas debt, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in Beijing's latest support measure for the cash-starved property sector. The regulators have given the banks 'window guidance', or verbal orders that leave...
Three Ukrainian Embassies Attacked; Sent Threatening Letters 'Soaked In Red Liquid'
At least three Ukrainian embassies have been attacked over the past two days, leaving at least one worker with injuries, according to reports and a Ukrainian official. On Wednesday, an employee working at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, was injured after an envelope he was checking exploded in his hands. It is unclear whether the worker was opening the letter or moving the envelope at the time of the explosion. The letter was reportedly soaked in red liquid.
US Politicians Return, Re-Gift Donations Received From Disgraced FTX CEO
Weeks after the controversial collapse of the crypto derivatives exchange FTX and the resignation of its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, U.S. politicians, the majority of them Democrats, have returned or re-gifted the donations they received from the tarnished crypto empire founder. The FTX fiasco is not yet over. When Bankman-Fried's business...
UN Anxious For Unfettered Aid Access To Tigray
The United Nations still cannot get unfettered access to bring humanitarian aid into Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region, one month after the ceasefire, the World Health Organization said Friday. The UN's health agency said just a trickle of aid had managed to get into Tigray, which is in the grip...
-Japan's Oct Factory Output Falls Again On Global Slowdown, Weak Chip Demand
Japan's factory output fell for a second consecutive month in October, as stalling global demand and lingering supply bottlenecks put a lid on Japanese manufacturers' production plans. The feeble business activity highlights challenges for the world's third-largest economy, which has been lagging behind peers in recovering from the pandemic even...
India Police Ban Rally To Support Adani Port, Protesters Refuse To Budge
Police in the Indian state of Kerela on Wednesday said they will not allow a Hindu group close to the country's ruling party to march in support of a mega port by Adani Group, as tensions rise over a $900 million project stalled by Christian protesters. Members of the Hindu...
