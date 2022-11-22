ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy

Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Yardbarker

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
NBC Sports

Ravens expect to have Devin Duvernay, Gus Edwards Sunday

The Ravens added two players to their injury report on Friday and they downgraded tight end Isaiah Likely to out on Saturday, but wide receiver Devin Duvernay appears to be in better shape. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Duvernay is expected to be in the lineup in Jacksonville...
NBC Sports

Will Matthew Stafford play again this year?

The dynamic of Sunday Splash! reports becomes even more entertaining when two different kids are on each side of the pool hollering, “Look at me!”. When it comes to the status of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, one reporter is attempting a jackknife while another has opted for a can opener.

