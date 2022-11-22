Read full article on original website
PureVPN's Black Friday deal takes 89% off a digital security and privacy subscription plan
PureVPN's Black Friday deal takes 89% off a digital security and privacy subscription plan

PureVPN have kicked off its Black Friday campaign in spectacular fashion with unbeatable deals offering the lowest-ever prices for its highly impressive VPN. For just $1.24 per month, you can enjoy all the fantastic benefits of this critically acclaimed VPN. What makes these deals so irresistible is that if you sign up during the limited discount period, you will enjoy all the privacy and security of top-notch VPN services for 5 whole years at this unbeatably low price.
6 best Google Black Friday deals: Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest & more
6 best Google Black Friday deals: Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest & more

Black Friday weekend is a great time to buy Google's hardware as they are usually heavily discounted during the shopping event. The best part is that Google is offering hefty discounts on almost all its products, including the recently launched Pixel 7 series, the new 4K Chromecast, and more. Check out the best deals on Google's hardware that you should not miss this weekend.
Google Home redesign is rolling out for those who joined the Public Preview
Google Home redesign is rolling out for those who joined the Public Preview

A big redesign is coming to the Google Home app, and the company behind it wants to make sure it does things right after years of neglecting some customer demands (looking at you, Nest devices). That's why the company announced the new interface well ahead of it becoming available. Even then, the redesign is supposed to first roll out to those who joined Google's Public Preview program for the app before it changes up things for the vast majority of users. Those on the Public Preview can now look forward to the redesigned app, as the new look has started to roll out.
The Google app's navigation bar makes better use of space on tablets
The Google app's navigation bar makes better use of space on tablets

Google is currently getting its apps optimized for foldables, tablets, and other big-screen devices. We've seen enhancements like better drag-and-drop support, enhanced multi-column layouts, and more. The latest app to look better on tablets and foldables is the Google Search app, which now moves its bottom bar to the left side when it makes sense.
Google officially deploys app archiving through the Play Store
Google officially deploys app archiving through the Play Store

Google System Updates come at seemingly random cadence and are comprised of various bumps to the Play Store app, Play services, and a proper, monthly system update. As it is, we get to see new features added on every few days. One of the latest brings us the ability to slip apps on and off our phones without having to set them up each time.
What is Flourish?
What is Flourish?

A good chart, graph, or map can make all the difference. This is true whether you're following election results or reviewing the health data collected by your Android smartwatch. In the past, data visualization was a time consuming task and required a basic understanding of a coding language like JavaScript or R.
Save 90% on Ivacy VPN over Black Friday and get 2 TB cloud storage and a free premium password manager
Save 90% on Ivacy VPN over Black Friday and get 2 TB cloud storage and a free premium password manager

Between binge-watching, your favorite Netflix series, working online, and strolling on the web searching for the best Black Friday deals, you may be worried about your privacy and security while roaming on the internet. Ivacy VPN is offering a 90% discount on its 5-year VPN plan, which includes 2TB of cloud storage and a premium password manager for free, this Black Friday.
The best Google Play Pass apps and games available in 2022
The best Google Play Pass apps and games available in 2022

Google Play Pass is a $4.99 subscription service that provides access to hundreds of apps and games, sparing users all the annoying in-app purchases and microtransactions typical of mobile releases. It's an excellent supplementary purchase for any Android user, and it even comes bundled with the Google Pixel 7 as part of the Pixel Pass program.
Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday
Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday

If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
WhatsApp now allows everyone to create polls
WhatsApp now allows everyone to create polls

WhatsApp has an ever-growing list of features, which was recently expanded to include self-messaging for some users. We have also been hearing of WhatsApp's plans to release a polling feature for group chats on the app. The addition cleared the beta testing phase on Android and iOS, and is now reaching the WhatsApp users on other platforms, including desktop.
Get up to 50% off at Amazon this Cyber Monday with your American Express card
Take advantage of this Amazon promotion and save as much as 50% off your order by using American Express points to pay for your purchase.
Twitter's petulant new CEO thinks building its own phone might just be a good idea
Twitter's petulant new CEO thinks building its own phone might just be a good idea

We're about a month into Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter and while we try not to cover every little spill and thrill happening at the company, our ears did perk up when we heard that the billionaire would consider making a phone just for the app. But, as with everything about the acquisition process for this troubled entity, the devil lies in the details.
Pick up the stylish Skagen Falster Gen 6 or Galaxy Watch 4 for less than $200 this Black Friday
Pick up the stylish Skagen Falster Gen 6 or Galaxy Watch 4 for less than $200 this Black Friday

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a Wear OS 3 smartwatch for your Android phone. Almost all the best Android smartwatches are heavily discounted during the shopping event, making them hard to ignore. Samsung makes some of our favorite Android smartwatches, with the Skagen Falster Gen 6 also making it to the list thanks to its stylish aesthetic. All these smartwatches are massively discounted for Black Friday: the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is down to its lowest-ever price after over $100 off, while the Galaxy Watch 4 can be yours for as low as $150.
pCloud unveils deal for lifetime cloud storage services up to 85% off for Black Friday
pCloud unveils deal for lifetime cloud storage services up to 85% off for Black Friday

Longtime users of cloud-storage site pCloud will already be aware of the benefits of subscribing to the service. They can tell you at length about their ability to interact with their files via both the pCloud applications and the web, the built-in media player with which they can consume their audio and video immediately upon uploading them to the platform, the TLS/SSL encryption that ensures their files' security, the ability to back up their files from other cloud services, as well as many other features that have made them proud patrons. After all, their testimonials on the pCloud site are numerous and emphatic. What I can tell you is that the service that includes all these features and conveniences is now on sale in honor of Black Friday.
The best management and tycoon games for Android in 2022
The best management and tycoon games for Android in 2022

What's great about portable Android devices is their constant availability to be consulted at any time. It's what gives mobile phones the edge over PCs, as you can check important figures and facts from anywhere in the world, such as the data used on your Android phone. Managing real businesses from your phone isn't the only thing that's made possible by the best android handsets. Management and tycoon games simulate growing and maintaining a business, accompanied by assorted gimmicks, engaging grind, and amusing personalities. So if you feel like growing a quirky business in your pocket with some of the best Android games, AP has a few ideas with a roundup that covers the most engaging management and tycoon games around.
Google Pixel phones can now show timers from your Nest speakers
Google Pixel phones can now show timers from your Nest speakers

Google Pixels do a lot of things better than some of the best Android flagships. But only a few Pixel-exclusive features can match the practicality of the nifty At a Glance widget. This little home screen widget can show who's at your door, your upcoming flight status, your order deliveries, and much more. Thanks to Google's interconnected ecosystem, the At a Glance widget can now also show the timer you've set on your kitchen Nest Hub right on your Pixel phone's home screen.
Best 22 Black Friday phone accessory deals under $50: Cases, power banks, PopSockets, and more
Best 22 Black Friday phone accessory deals under $50: Cases, power banks, PopSockets, and more

So, you've gone and spent Black Friday looking for that perfect phone deal to bring home. Did you leave enough in your budget to get the accessories you'll need? Have no fear! We've rounded up some great discounts on cases and chargers of all sorts, and we'll tell you what to look out for. After all, you've already done enough sweating this week, and the accessorizing shouldn't have to weigh on your mind.
Save up to 30% on iOttie’s universal phone car mounts this Black Friday weekend
Save up to 30% on iOttie's universal phone car mounts this Black Friday weekend

A universal car phone mount is a must-have accessory for your vehicle in this day and age. This is especially true if you have an old vehicle with no built-in Android Auto and rely on your phone for navigation and calling/texting purposes. For Black Friday, you can get your hands on some of iOttie's car phone mounts with massive discounts of as much as 30%. Depending on your phone, you can get the iOttie car mount with wireless charging built-in to wirelessly top up your phone's battery while it helps you navigate the traffic.
My favorite note-taking app is 40% off this Black Friday weekend
My favorite note-taking app is 40% off this Black Friday weekend

The Black Friday weekend is in full swing, and there are tons of great deals to be had on the best phones around. Physical products aren't the only thing that's on sale, though. A lot of apps and games are also discounted for the rebate holidays, and among them is also one of my favorite apps: Bundled Notes. The excellent Android-first note-taking app's annual plan is currently 40% off, bringing the price down to roughly $7.20 for a full year of service for new subscribers.
OnePlus’s best attempt at wireless earbuds is down to only $80 in this crazy Black Friday deal
OnePlus's best attempt at wireless earbuds is down to only $80 in this crazy Black Friday deal

OnePlus completed its TWS (Total Wireless Stereo) portfolio with the launch of the high-end Buds Pro last year. Launched at $150, the OnePlus Buds Pro were always a tough sell in a sea of the best affordable wireless earbuds. If you want to step up your TWS experience, there isn't a better time than this Black Friday to buy the OnePlus Buds Pro for only $80.
