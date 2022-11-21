Read full article on original website
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
Bianca Belair Says She Isn’t Sure About Turning Heel In WWE
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has shared her reservations about possibly turning heel in WWE. Belair captured the RAW Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, a year after she headlined WrestleMania 37: Saturday and became SmackDown Women’s Champion. A babyface throughout her WWE career, Belair...
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on November 25, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode of Raw? You can catch up with the results here: 11/21. We open the show with Team Bayley calling out Team Belair. Bianca responds by saying while there is 5 of them against their 4… they did not come alone. Becky Lynch returns! She is part of Belair’s Survivor Series: WarGames team. They jump in the ring and fight to open SmackDown with chaos. Team Belair get the upper hand, so Bayley decides they’ll wait for their moment.
Backstage Production Notes For WWE Survivor Series
According to a report from Fightful, several extras were brought in for the big spot during the Shotzi & Ronda Rousey match. Additionally, the WarGames matches were always expected to run the longest for obvious reasons. The AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor and the Triple Threat matches were also expected to run longer.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and...
Kurt Angle Reacts To Never Facing Bret Hart At WrestleMania, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
You can check out today’s special WWE Survivor Series 2022 themed episode of WWE’s “The Bump” below. This episode features AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi:. During a recent virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on never being able to face off against Bret Hart at WrestleMania, something that was always a goal of his. Angle said,
Sami Zayn Discusses Bringing Out Another Side Of Roman Reigns’ Character
To promote tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event, The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn commented on how he’s able to help bring out another side of Roman Reigns on WWE television, how other performers like to add to that layer as well, and more. You can check out...
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
Dante Martin Is Doing Okay After AEW Rampage Injury Scare
Dante Martin is doing “fine” after suffering what appeared to be a scary injury during the recent AEW Rampage tapings. During the tapings after this week’s AEW Dynamite, Top Flight challenged ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, and it was reported that Dante appeared to have suffered an injury.
AJ Styles Defeats Finn Balor At WWE Survivor Series
AJ Styles was able to overcome the odds at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, defeating Finn Balor in a singles match. Both the O.C. and The Judgement Day were in their respective men’s corners. At one point during the bout, the two factions fought through the crowd. In the end,...
Triple H Reveals Whether WarGames Will Become A Survivor Series Tradition
This year’s WWE Survivor Series differed from previous years – with two WarGames matches taking place on the show. During the post-show media scrum, “The Game” Triple H commented on the annual pay-per-view event transitioning away from the usual five-on-five elimination matches between the RAW and SmackDown brands, and whether the WarGames concept will continue in the future.
Action Bronson Reveals Whether He’s Interested In More AEW Matches
Action Bronson made his pro wrestling debut at the AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event back in September, teaming with HOOK to defeat the team of Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. TMZ Sports recently caught up with the rapper and asked him about his future in the wrestling business. Bronson says he’s ready to go whenever the phone rings. He said,
Shawn Spears Reveals Why He’s Not Aligned With MJF Anymore
During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, AEW wrestler Shawn Spears commented on why he’s no longer being paired with MJF on AEW television. Of course, Spears recently turned babyface and aligned himself with Wardlow. He said,. “I think that was just the end of the story because...
Dustin Rhodes Isn’t Interested In A Rematch With His Brother Cody
During a recent appearance on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, AEW producer and wrestler Dustin Rhodes commented on facing off against his younger brother Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. The former Goldust says he’s not interested in having a rematch against Cody because he doesn’t...
Randy Orton Underwent Lower Back Fusion Surgery
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May when the Usos defeated RK-Bro in a unification title match on the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match. Orton was...
Sarah Logan Gets A Name Change On WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan was being referred to as Valhalla. While Logan accompanied the Viking Raiders to the ring for their match against Hit Row, the announcers only referred to her as Valhalla, a name in which the company trademarked several weeks ago. You can...
Paul Heyman Reveals What WWE Needs To Consider When Bringing Celebrities In
Paul Heyman knows a thing or two about using celebrities in wrestling, and he recently discussed the topic while speaking on an episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. During the show, Heyman offered his advice on what WWE should consider when they bring in...
WWE Tweets “Wake Up” Following Segment On SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt came out to cut a promo, but he was quickly interrupted by Uncle Howdy. As Wyatt was cutting a promo about how everyone wants to see The Fiend return, he said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and anything and everything around him. While the fans may want that, he doesn’t want that for himself.
