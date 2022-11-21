Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Says She Isn’t Sure About Turning Heel In WWE
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has shared her reservations about possibly turning heel in WWE. Belair captured the RAW Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, a year after she headlined WrestleMania 37: Saturday and became SmackDown Women’s Champion. A babyface throughout her WWE career, Belair...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
ewrestlingnews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Suffers ‘Broken Arm’ On WWE SmackDown
If you believe WWE, Raquel Rodriguez is suffering from a “broken arm” injury. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez prior to her scheduled tag team match with Shotzi against the two women. In a backstage segment, the two slammed Rodriguez’s arm into a crate. While it was initially announced that Raquel was taken to a local hospital, that wasn’t the case.
ewrestlingnews.com
Top Dolla Responds To Haters, WWE Main Event Matches, More
Hit Row member Top Dolla took to Twitter today to deliver a message to anyone who doesn’t like Hit Row’s latest rap. This comes after the group’s latest ‘diss track’ has more dislikes than likes on YouTube. He wrote,. “Not fans… haters. People who can’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Reacts To Never Facing Bret Hart At WrestleMania, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
You can check out today’s special WWE Survivor Series 2022 themed episode of WWE’s “The Bump” below. This episode features AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi:. During a recent virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on never being able to face off against Bret Hart at WrestleMania, something that was always a goal of his. Angle said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Production Notes For WWE Survivor Series
According to a report from Fightful, several extras were brought in for the big spot during the Shotzi & Ronda Rousey match. Additionally, the WarGames matches were always expected to run the longest for obvious reasons. The AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor and the Triple Threat matches were also expected to run longer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Defeats Shotzi At WWE Survivor Series, Retains SmackDown Women’s Title
Ronda Rousey is still your WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. At Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event, the self-proclaimed “Baddest Woman on the Planet” defeated Shotzi after the latter tapped out to an armbar. Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title reign currently stands at 49 days. She defeated...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Results: AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor was booked at this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. It was a slow start with Balor controlling the action. Styles with a series of hip tosses then a back breaker for 2. Gallows & Anderson got into a brawl with Judgment Day. Balor went for the styles clash, but AJ blocked and went for the calf crusher, but Balor fought out. They traded head kicks.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE To Kick Off Its Holiday Tour, Triple H Eats Beef Jerky (Video), More
Following tonight’s Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event, WWE will officially kick off its Holiday Tour on Sunday. The first show of the tour will take place from Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena. Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, The Usos, and Damage CTRL are all being advertised for the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode that will air at a special start time, which you can see below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF’s Fiance Reacts To AEW World Championship Win
MJF may be the new AEW World Champion, but his fiancé isn’t exactly over the moon over his accomplishment. At AEW Full Gear, MJF captured his first AEW World Championship, defeating Jon Moxley thanks to an assist by William Regal. On Twitter, MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum said how...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dustin Rhodes Isn’t Interested In A Rematch With His Brother Cody
During a recent appearance on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, AEW producer and wrestler Dustin Rhodes commented on facing off against his younger brother Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. The former Goldust says he’s not interested in having a rematch against Cody because he doesn’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Reveals Whether WarGames Will Become A Survivor Series Tradition
This year’s WWE Survivor Series differed from previous years – with two WarGames matches taking place on the show. During the post-show media scrum, “The Game” Triple H commented on the annual pay-per-view event transitioning away from the usual five-on-five elimination matches between the RAW and SmackDown brands, and whether the WarGames concept will continue in the future.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sarah Logan Gets A Name Change On WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan was being referred to as Valhalla. While Logan accompanied the Viking Raiders to the ring for their match against Hit Row, the announcers only referred to her as Valhalla, a name in which the company trademarked several weeks ago. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Paul Heyman Reveals What WWE Needs To Consider When Bringing Celebrities In
Paul Heyman knows a thing or two about using celebrities in wrestling, and he recently discussed the topic while speaking on an episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. During the show, Heyman offered his advice on what WWE should consider when they bring in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii, AEW News On Saraya, Nyla Rose, More
The official Twitter account of AEW Japan posted a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho following his win over Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho had some high praise for the NJPW wrestler, saying:. “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face...
Comments / 0