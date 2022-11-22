Stonehill College heads to Burlington, Vermont, to take part in the TD Bank Classic, hosted by the University of Vermont this weekend. The Skyhawks open against host Vermont on Saturday at noon, before facing either Oakland University and Siena College on Sunday afternoon. The Skyhawks are looking to build off its first NCAA Division I win with its 62-35 victory over Hartford in Easton, Massacusetts, on Monday. Vermont posted a 60-37 win over Army West Point here at Patrick Gymnasium. Oakland enters the weekend having dropped two-straight to BIG10 opposition, including an 84-55 setback to Illinois on Monday, while Siena fell to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, 92-73.

EASTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO