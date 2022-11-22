Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
LOPBURI, Thailand (AP) — A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys — the symbol of Lopburi province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bangkok.
Post Register
AP PHOTOS: Bright shops enliven Congo's dark days
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Saturday morning in Goma, the lakeside capital of eastern Congo is as busy as any other day of the week, despite tensions caused by recent fighting between M23 rebels and government forces north of the city. Hundreds of taxi-motorcycles weave through the packed streets of...
Comments / 0