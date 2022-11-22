Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Cloudwalk Launches Infinitebank And Aims To Go Beyond Banking
CloudWalk is thrilled to announce a new market positioning for InfinitePay. With InfiniteBank, the company will now offer a full range of banking and payment solutions to more than 300,000 small medium size businesses in Brazil. SMBs will now have access to InfiniteCard – cards on demand that enable financial...
ffnews.com
AntAlpha Hosts Digital Asset Conference in Hong Kong
Antalpha Technologies Ltd, a digital asset platform for institutional partners, held a digital asset conference in Hong Kong. This conference, which gathered over 40 industry leaders from industry giants including Animoca Brands, BC Group, Riot Blockchain, S&P Dow Jones Indices and more, was held to explore the opportunities in digital assets investment amid the inflationary environment.
ffnews.com
Agreement with Singapore opens new fintech market for UK businesses
The Fintech Bridge builds on an agreement signed in 2016 – which will remove barriers to fintech trade by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, in addition to previous areas of cooperation. This will increase the cooperation and sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech...
ffnews.com
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology
We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet
HAVANA (AP) — In the Telegram group chat, the messages roll in like waves. “I need liquid ibuprofen and acetaminophen, please,” wrote one user. “It’s urgent, it’s for my 10-month-old baby.” Others offer medicine brought from outside of Cuba, adding, “Write to me in a direct message.” Emoji-speckled lists offer antibiotics, pregnancy tests, vitamins, rash creams and more. The group message, which includes 170,000 people, is just one of many that have flourished in recent years in Cuba alongside an exponential increase in internet usage on the communist-governed island.
ffnews.com
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Why Compliance Officers Are Right to Focus on Data Management
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, about regulatory reporting and the need for more automation around it. For Sharma, as regulation becomes tighter, compliance officers are rightly focusing more attention on data management a creating more awareness around its need.
ffnews.com
Binance Launches Next Phase of User Transparency Updates
Binance has taken the next step in its effort to provide transparency of user funds, following the recent disclosure of Binance’s hot and cold wallet addresses. This latest update shows the Proof of Reserves for BTC and an update using the Merkle Tree data structure for users to verify BTC holdings.
ffnews.com
Akur8 Platform Selected by HDVI to Support Development of Telematics-Based Insurance Models
Akur8, the next generation insurance pricing solution powered by transparent machine learning, announced that High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, has selected its modular pricing platform to accelerate their advanced risk model development. Through this agreement, Akur8 continues its growth within the commercial auto insurance marketplace in the U.S.
ffnews.com
Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly on Why You’re Thinking about Innovation Wrong
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we catch up with Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly, the SVP of Banking & Payments Europe at FIS, to talk about the emerging trends in the fintech industry, from ISO 20022 and CBDC to digital assets. Mensdorff-Pouilly provides a measured point of view about the future of these products, explaining that the risks around them have yet to be identified and remedied – once those are solved, then innovation in payments can expand.
ffnews.com
Atom bank raises £30m to fuel lending and further growth
Atom bank, the UK’s first app based bank, has agreed terms with BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners to add a further £30m in equity to its balance sheet. It follows the £75m that Atom raised in February and means that the Durham-based digital lender has now raised more than £100m in the last 12 months. The money will be used to fuel further lending and drive the ongoing growth and development of the bank.


ffnews.com
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Why the Consumer is Now the Point of Focus for Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we caught up with Eddie Johnson, the Vice President of Product at Aevi, an in-person payment specialist turned payments orchestration platform for customers who primarily service merchants. Johnson highlights the role of Aevi in the payments space and the rapid pace of innovation in the last couple of years.
ffnews.com
Boost.ai Appoints Jerry Haywood as Chief Executive Officer
Boost.ai, a Nordic Capital-backed global leader in conversational AI for enterprises, today announced that Jerry Haywood is joining the company’s executive team as Chief Executive Officer effective December 1, 2022. Haywood brings 20 years of enterprise technology experience with him and has held various sales and senior leadership positions at IBM, Cisco, and Salesforce. He joins Boost.ai from LivePerson, a global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software. Haywood will succeed founder and current CEO Lars Ropeid Selsås, who desires to devote more time to product development and innovation.
ffnews.com
UK SMEs Could Be Missing Out on Up to £25m Extra Revenue
Small- and medium-sized enterprises could be losing out on an average of an extra 21% in revenue per year due to lack of technology, according to recent research of 250 UK SME Chief Financial Officers (CFOs)***. The revelation comes from research commissioned by the all-in-one modern travel, corporate card, and expense management solution, TripActions. With small- and medium-sized businesses making up 99.8% of the United Kingdom business population1, this additional revenue could generate a major boost to UK GDP.
ffnews.com
2022 Cybersecurity Census Report: Less than a quarter of financial services organisations feel their business is very well prepared to defend against cyberattacks
Financial services organisations in the UK are preparing for an onslaught of increased cyberattacks in the next year, according to new research by Keeper Security. The 2022 Financial Services Cybersecurity Census Report uncovered that, on average, UK financial services businesses experienced 39 cyberattacks in the last 12 months and one in 10 experienced between 500 and 1,000 attacks.
ffnews.com
A Retailer’s Guide to Combating Online Fraud this Festive Season
Online commerce has grown to become a critical component of the retail industry: in August 2022, the value of internet sales as a percentage of total retail sales in the UK was 24.2%. As a result, retailers’ strategies are increasingly centred around the growing number of digitally native shoppers. And with the ‘golden quarter’ of festive retail activity upon us, that emphasis will come to be even more important over the coming weeks.
ffnews.com
Removing Failed Payments Could Increase This Year’s Black Friday Weekend Sales by Up to £200mn for UK Online Retailers, BR-DGE Data Reveals
UK online retail businesses could increase their gross sales by up to £200 million during the 2022 Black Friday weekend (25th – 28th November) if failed payments are avoided, according to the latest analysis by BR-DGE’s failed payments calculator. Recent data from VoucherCodes1 forecasts that UK shoppers...
ffnews.com
Nium Unveils ‘Closed Loop’ Payments Alternative for Airlines and OTAs
Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, has announced the launch of Nium Airline Payments (NAP), a closed-loop payments solution powered by Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP). NAP provides airlines, travel agents, and online travel agencies (OTAs) with a sustainable and equitable ‘closed loop’ payment model, which closes the door on damaging surcharges and business restricting non-acceptance policies that have inflated the cost of B2B travel payments for decades. Technology for the solution comes to Nium via its acquisition of travel payments optimization leader, Ixaris, in 2021.
