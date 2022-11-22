How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. K-Pop stars BLACKPINK are embarking on their world tour, and fans across the world are so excited to hear them perform their big hits. Those fans include other pop icons. The band is wildly popular amongst other celebrities who have often been seen at their concerts. Even Taylor Swift was seen dancing to the group's performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and Lizzo managed to grab a video selfie with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

21 HOURS AGO