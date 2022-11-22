Former Bulldog’s rape trial could be held in March

The rape trial of a former Georgia Bulldog football player has been tentatively scheduled for next March: Adam Anderson faces charges stemming from the reported sexual assault of a 21 year-old woman who says it happened in October of last year at a home on South Milledge Avenue in Athens.

From WSB TV, Nov 10 2021…

A University of Georgia football player has turned himself in after being charged with rape.

A woman told officers that the alleged rape happened the morning of Friday, Oct. 29, at the home of linebacker Adam Anderson.

According to the police report, a woman said she went to his home in Athens to have some drinks. She told police she fell asleep and then later woke up to the 22-year-old assaulting her.

She said the incident was non-consensual and made a report with the police department later that day.

Anderson’s attorney Steve Sadow sent Channel 2 Action News a statement saying:

“Adam voluntarily surrendered to the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening, November 10. Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”

