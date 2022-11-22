Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
AntAlpha Hosts Digital Asset Conference in Hong Kong
Antalpha Technologies Ltd, a digital asset platform for institutional partners, held a digital asset conference in Hong Kong. This conference, which gathered over 40 industry leaders from industry giants including Animoca Brands, BC Group, Riot Blockchain, S&P Dow Jones Indices and more, was held to explore the opportunities in digital assets investment amid the inflationary environment.
ffnews.com
Binance Launches Next Phase of User Transparency Updates
Binance has taken the next step in its effort to provide transparency of user funds, following the recent disclosure of Binance’s hot and cold wallet addresses. This latest update shows the Proof of Reserves for BTC and an update using the Merkle Tree data structure for users to verify BTC holdings.
Andrej Kramaric strikes twice as Croatia fight back in style to send Canada out
Alphonso Davies needed only 68 seconds to write his name into history as Canada’s first goalscorer at a men’s World Cup. But a dream opening spiralled rapidly into a nightmare when the fastest goal of the tournament so far was cancelled out by Andrej Kramaric (twice), Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer, whose clinical ripostes vaulted Croatia to the top of Group F alongside surprise package Morocco and sent Canada crashing out of their second ever World Cup, nearly four decades after their mostly forgettable debut.
ffnews.com
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology
We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
ffnews.com
Atom bank raises £30m to fuel lending and further growth
Atom bank, the UK’s first app based bank, has agreed terms with BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners to add a further £30m in equity to its balance sheet. It follows the £75m that Atom raised in February and means that the Durham-based digital lender has now raised more than £100m in the last 12 months. The money will be used to fuel further lending and drive the ongoing growth and development of the bank.
ffnews.com
Agreement with Singapore opens new fintech market for UK businesses
The Fintech Bridge builds on an agreement signed in 2016 – which will remove barriers to fintech trade by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, in addition to previous areas of cooperation. This will increase the cooperation and sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech...
ffnews.com
UK SMEs Could Be Missing Out on Up to £25m Extra Revenue
Small- and medium-sized enterprises could be losing out on an average of an extra 21% in revenue per year due to lack of technology, according to recent research of 250 UK SME Chief Financial Officers (CFOs)***. The revelation comes from research commissioned by the all-in-one modern travel, corporate card, and expense management solution, TripActions. With small- and medium-sized businesses making up 99.8% of the United Kingdom business population1, this additional revenue could generate a major boost to UK GDP.
ffnews.com
Cloudwalk Launches Infinitebank And Aims To Go Beyond Banking
CloudWalk is thrilled to announce a new market positioning for InfinitePay. With InfiniteBank, the company will now offer a full range of banking and payment solutions to more than 300,000 small medium size businesses in Brazil. SMBs will now have access to InfiniteCard – cards on demand that enable financial...
ffnews.com
Nium Unveils ‘Closed Loop’ Payments Alternative for Airlines and OTAs
Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, has announced the launch of Nium Airline Payments (NAP), a closed-loop payments solution powered by Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP). NAP provides airlines, travel agents, and online travel agencies (OTAs) with a sustainable and equitable ‘closed loop’ payment model, which closes the door on damaging surcharges and business restricting non-acceptance policies that have inflated the cost of B2B travel payments for decades. Technology for the solution comes to Nium via its acquisition of travel payments optimization leader, Ixaris, in 2021.
Comments / 0