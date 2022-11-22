ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

José Quiñones named to Local Journalism Initiative board

Sussex County Realtor José Quiñones has been elected to the board of directors of the Local Journalism Initiative. Owner/broker of Linda Vista Real Estate Services in Rehoboth Beach, Quiñones received the 2018 Trailblazer Award from the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. He produces the vlog I Am Sussex, which celebrates life in Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Reflections on Sussex, The Nature Conservancy and the future

I have been lucky to live in Sussex County my entire life, and my family has been here for generations. Many of us who have lived here for so long have seen the county transform from a quiet, rural setting to a place bustling with new development and ever busier beaches and towns. The challenge has been – and will likely always be – how we can preserve and protect Sussex County’s natural resources while continuing to grow the county’s economic opportunities for its residents.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth is top fundraiser in state for heart health

The Southern Delaware Heart Walk was one for the record books with premier sponsor Bayhealth far exceeding its fundraising goal, becoming the American Heart Association of Delaware’s top health system fundraiser in Delaware with more than $51,000 donated. This comes just a week before Bayhealth, AHA, Food Bank of...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations

As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Blessings for Badges Feeds First Responders

DELAWARE- There are many ways to give thanks on this holiday. For members of one Delaware nonprofit, it was a show of gratitude to first responders working in Kent and Sussex Counties. "Blessings for Badges" justified their name on Thanksgiving day. Volunteers gathered at the Leipsic and Millsboro Fire Companies...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities

When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village opening delayed

The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Stepping up to help those in need

As we move into the holiday season, it’s an appropriate time to reflect on one of the Cape Region’s best qualities – philanthropy. Last week, the Food Bank of Delaware worked with Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation to send boxes of food to families in danger of missing out on Thanksgiving. At the event, Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said her group is helping more people than ever.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County maintains triple-A bond rating

Sussex County has received the top ‘Aaa’ bond rating from Moody's Investors Services, following a review of cities and counties nationwide, and the application of new methodology in scoring bond rating awards. Sussex County first won Moody’s Aaa bond rating in July 2019. The county maintained its...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth entrepreneur supports Harry K Foundation Christmas Ball

The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Regan Derrickson in support of its 2022 Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Derrickson, owner of Nalu restaurant locations in Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach, also owns the Summer House in Rehoboth Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Budget shortfall forces cuts in Lewes

Anticipating higher revenue from the transfer tax than what has been collected, Lewes Mayor and City Council is drastically reducing the budget to accommodate the shortfall. In fiscal year 2022, Lewes received just over $3.1 million in transfer tax revenue after budgeting about $2.8 million. For fiscal year 2023, which began April 1, set the anticipated revenue from transfer taxes at $3.5 million. As of Sept. 30, not even 12% of the projected income had been received. Anticipating a significant shortfall, mayor and city council adjusted the budget and reduced expected revenue from transfer tax by $693,250.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Giving thanks for charity through golf

Charity fundraising golf tournaments raise billions of dollars each year throughout the United States. The professional golf tours and their associations with local charities generate much of this money. However, most charity golf events are not involved with the PGA or LPGA. Instead, these tournaments serve local needs or a regional element of larger charitable interests.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3

The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters

A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club honors past presidents

Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club held its annual ceremony and dinner to honor and thank past presidents Oct. 24 at the Children’s Beach House in Lewes. Honorees shown are (l-r) George Jarvis (2019-20), Jason Bentley (2018-19), Parker Livingston (2017-18), Jack Riddle (2012-13), Chuck Ward (2020-21), Andrew Ratner (2002-03), Michael Makowski (1999-2000), Bill Huntley (2021-22), and Anis Saliba (1981-82).
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Public School building added to historic diorama

Several Rehoboth Beach residents living today attended the brick Rehoboth Beach Public School built along the north side of third-block Rehoboth Avenue in 1908. The old brick schoolhouse building was Rehoboth’s second such facility. Today, the new City Hall occupies that location. Students from first to 11th grade were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan

The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

WCCW Celebrates “Extraordinary Worcester Women”

The Worcester County Commission for Women hosted a “Gems Tea” recently to celebrate “Extraordinary Worcester Women.” Honorees Elizabeth Rodier, Shelly Bruder, Andrea Lily, Becky Collins and Sherri Lassahn are pictured with Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy