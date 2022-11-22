Read full article on original website
Fred Hudson Road trees lost to development
I am sickened by the destruction of the last remaining forest area along Fred Hudson Road in Ocean View. A builder is tearing down mature trees to build yet more vacation homes. Where is the civic concern regarding the environment? Where is county government in protecting this precious space? Aren't there enough open spaces upon which to build without having to kill the few remaining majestic oaks?
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities
When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
Rehoboth entrepreneur supports Harry K Foundation Christmas Ball
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Regan Derrickson in support of its 2022 Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Derrickson, owner of Nalu restaurant locations in Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach, also owns the Summer House in Rehoboth Beach.
Reflections on Sussex, The Nature Conservancy and the future
I have been lucky to live in Sussex County my entire life, and my family has been here for generations. Many of us who have lived here for so long have seen the county transform from a quiet, rural setting to a place bustling with new development and ever busier beaches and towns. The challenge has been – and will likely always be – how we can preserve and protect Sussex County’s natural resources while continuing to grow the county’s economic opportunities for its residents.
Rehoboth has completed $12 million of wastewater upgrades
After years of work, Rehoboth Beach Public Works Director Kevin Williams said more than $12 million of infrastructure improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment facility have been completed. Williams made the announcement during an end-of-summer report given at a city commissioner meeting in October. The work included $9 million...
Rehoboth Public School building added to historic diorama
Several Rehoboth Beach residents living today attended the brick Rehoboth Beach Public School built along the north side of third-block Rehoboth Avenue in 1908. The old brick schoolhouse building was Rehoboth’s second such facility. Today, the new City Hall occupies that location. Students from first to 11th grade were...
Rehoboth stormwater task force focuses on funding
After months of discussion, a Rehoboth Beach task force created to examine the need for a stormwater utility has reached a consensus on a billing method that would see the typical residential property pay more than $400 a year, while nonresidential properties could pay thousands. Rehoboth has been moving toward...
Stop the Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant
The following letter was sent to state and local officials with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We are writing to you, as full-time residents of Lewes, to voice our strong opposition to DNREC's plan to put in a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. The restaurant...
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
Attorney: Proposed Rehoboth Boardwalk hotel is appropriate
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission got its first look at a new 60-room hotel facing Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk Nov. 14, and while comments were generally positive, there were also some concerns raised. Grotto Pizza and Onix Group, a real estate developer from Kennett Square, Pa., are proposing to...
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
Milton officials inch forward on all-way stops
Milton Town Council is easing into the lane when it comes to converting four intersections into all-way stops, approving a feasibility study on one, but tabling three others for further review. The four intersections in question are Federal and Wharton streets, Federal and Union streets, Mulberry and Lavinia streets, and...
Stepping up to help those in need
As we move into the holiday season, it’s an appropriate time to reflect on one of the Cape Region’s best qualities – philanthropy. Last week, the Food Bank of Delaware worked with Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation to send boxes of food to families in danger of missing out on Thanksgiving. At the event, Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said her group is helping more people than ever.
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Giving thanks for charity through golf
Charity fundraising golf tournaments raise billions of dollars each year throughout the United States. The professional golf tours and their associations with local charities generate much of this money. However, most charity golf events are not involved with the PGA or LPGA. Instead, these tournaments serve local needs or a regional element of larger charitable interests.
Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations
As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
José Quiñones named to Local Journalism Initiative board
Sussex County Realtor José Quiñones has been elected to the board of directors of the Local Journalism Initiative. Owner/broker of Linda Vista Real Estate Services in Rehoboth Beach, Quiñones received the 2018 Trailblazer Award from the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. He produces the vlog I Am Sussex, which celebrates life in Sussex County.
Budget shortfall forces cuts in Lewes
Anticipating higher revenue from the transfer tax than what has been collected, Lewes Mayor and City Council is drastically reducing the budget to accommodate the shortfall. In fiscal year 2022, Lewes received just over $3.1 million in transfer tax revenue after budgeting about $2.8 million. For fiscal year 2023, which began April 1, set the anticipated revenue from transfer taxes at $3.5 million. As of Sept. 30, not even 12% of the projected income had been received. Anticipating a significant shortfall, mayor and city council adjusted the budget and reduced expected revenue from transfer tax by $693,250.
