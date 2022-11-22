Read full article on original website
Related
Anti-lockdown protests spread in China as anger rises over zero-Covid strategy
Beijing students shout ‘freedom will prevail’, as Urumqi fire prompts levels of disobedience unprecedented in Xi era
Belarusian Foreign Minister Found Dead in ‘Sudden’ Passing
Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei was found dead on Saturday in what the ministry described as a “sudden” passing with few other details. “A bright, large-scale personality who has become a significant part of not only Belarusian, but also global diplomatic history,” the ministry wrote in a follow-up tweet. “This loss is irreparable. Minister Makei will forever remain in our hearts.” It was unclear how or where Makei, 64, died. He became foreign minister in 2012 after years of serving in various advisory roles to President Alexander Lukashenko, including as his chief of staff. Makei was set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week in Minsk, Belarus’ capital, according to The Washington Post.Read it at The Washington Post
Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet
HAVANA — (AP) — In the Telegram group chat, the messages roll in like waves. “I need liquid ibuprofen and acetaminophen, please,” wrote one user. “It’s urgent, it’s for my 10-month-old baby.”. Others offer medicine brought from outside of Cuba, adding, "Write to me...
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran on Tuesday in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK confirms supply of missiles to Kyiv as Russian forces might be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
UK MoD says it has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine; reports suggest there are signs troops could be getting ready to leave
Comments / 0