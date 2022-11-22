ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

New York in action against Edmonton after overtime win

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-6-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Edmonton Oilers after the Islanders knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.

New York is 6-3-0 in home games and 11-6-0 overall. The Islanders have a 2-1-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Edmonton has a 9-7-0 record overall and a 5-3-0 record on the road. The Oilers are 10-3-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has nine goals and 10 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 16 goals and 18 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored seven goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

