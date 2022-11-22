Kraken in action against the Sharks following overtime victory

San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the San Jose Sharks after the Kraken knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in overtime.

Seattle has a 3-2-1 record in Pacific Division play and an 8-5-3 record overall. The Kraken have gone 10-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose is 1-1-2 against the Pacific Division and 6-9-3 overall. The Sharks have given up 59 goals while scoring 51 for a -8 scoring differential.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Kraken won 3-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has four goals and 11 assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has four goals and 13 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Sharks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.