Penguins take win streak into matchup with the Flames

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins head into a matchup with the Calgary Flames as winners of three straight games.

Pittsburgh has a 3-2-1 record in home games and a 6-7-3 record overall. The Penguins are 10th in the league with 56 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Calgary has a 3-3-1 record in road games and a 7-6-2 record overall. The Flames have gone 5-1-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 10 goals and 17 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Andersson has one goal and 12 assists for the Flames. Adam Ruzicka has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

